Canadiens announce 2026-27 special event games

MONTREAL – The new Habs season is one step closer to starting.

On Tuesday, the Canadiens announced the team’s slate of theme games, giveaways, and community-driven programming in store for fans at the Bell Centre during the 2026-27 campaign.

Headlining the list is a celebration of the team’s latest player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall. Carey Price will return to the Bell Centre on Nov. 10, to be honored with a special ceremony one day after he officially enters hockey’s pantheon as a member of the Class of 2026.

The six-time NHL All-Star and franchise record holder for games played and wins has suited up at the Bell Centre 382 times over a 15-year career in Montreal, and his latest appearance promises to be an evening not to be missed.

Here are more highlights from the announced list: