Canadiens announce 2026-27 special event games

Single-game tickets go on sale Sept. 14, multi-game packs available Aug. 21

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The new Habs season is one step closer to starting. 

On Tuesday, the Canadiens announced the team’s slate of theme games, giveaways, and community-driven programming in store for fans at the Bell Centre during the 2026-27 campaign. 

Headlining the list is a celebration of the team’s latest player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall. Carey Price will return to the Bell Centre on Nov. 10, to be honored with a special ceremony one day after he officially enters hockey’s pantheon as a member of the Class of 2026. 

The six-time NHL All-Star and franchise record holder for games played and wins has suited up at the Bell Centre 382 times over a 15-year career in Montreal, and his latest appearance promises to be an evening not to be missed. 

Here are more highlights from the announced list:

HOME OPENER 

The Bell Centre officially opens its doors for the regular season with a rematch of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final when the Canadiens host the Hurricanes on Oct. 6. A rare matchup in the making, Carolina will be the visitor for a home opener in Montreal for the first time since Oct. 13, 2007. 

Opening Night 
CAR@MTL 
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026 
7:00 p.m. ET

GIVEAWAY NIGHTS 

Calling all collectors: giveaways are back this season, including fan-favorite bobbleheads and more. Stay tuned; the four players featured as this year’s bobbleheads will be announced at a later date. 

Desk Calendar Night 
NSH@MTL 
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 
7:00 p.m. ET 

Wearable Flag Night presented by La Cage
VGK@MTL 
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026 
7:00 p.m. ET 

Bobblehead Night presented by RONA 
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026 
ANA@MTL 
7:00 p.m. ET 

Bobblehead Night presented by RONA 
Thursday, Jan. 21, 2027 
STL@MTL 
7:00 p.m. ET 

Bobblehead Night presented by RONA 
Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2027 
FLA@MTL 
7:00 p.m. ET 

Bobblehead Night presented by RONA 
Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2027 
OTT@MTL 
7:30 p.m. ET

THEME GAMES 

Popular theme games return to the Bell Centre as the arena showcases Quebec culture, gets spooky for Halloween, decks the halls for Christmas, welcomes a mascot menagerie, and more. 

Soirée Québécoise 
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 
BUF@MTL 
6:30 p.m. 

Halloween at the Bell Centre 
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 
PIT@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Celebrating Carey Price 
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 
MIN@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Christmas at the Bell Centre 
Monday, Dec. 14, 2026 
EDM@MTL 
7:30 p.m. 

Mascot Party 
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2027 
NJD@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Family Weekend presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega 
Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027 
WSH@MTL 
1:00 p.m. 

Family Weekend presented by Kraft in collaboration with Parc Omega 
Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 
NYR@MTL 
1:00 p.m. 

Fan Appreciation Night 
Thursday, April 1, 2027 
NYR@MTL 
7:00 p.m.

COMMUNITY AND CAUSE NIGHTS 

The Canadiens will continue to celebrate Montreal’s diverse communities and support causes close to fans’ hearts throughout the 2026-27 season. 

Military Appreciation Night 
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 
UTA@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Hockey Fights Cancer 
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 
COL@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Lunar New Year 
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2027 
CAR@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Celebrating Black Excellence 
Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 
NYI@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

First Peoples Celebration in collaboration with Tim Hortons 
Thursday, Mar. 4, 2027 
SEA@MTL 
7:00 p.m. 

Pride Night 
Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2027 
BOS@MTL 
7:30 p.m.

For the full list of announced 2026-27 theme games, click here

Single game tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 14, but fans can benefit from an exclusive presale by registering for the Canadiens ticket sales newsletter here

Can’t wait until then? Multi-game packs go on sale Aug. 21.

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