Canadiens to play in 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg

TORONTO – The Canadiens are taking things back outside.

The NHL announced on Saturday during the second intermission of Hockey Night in Canada that the Habs will be the visitors at the 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg on Oct. 25, 2026.

The game will be played at Princess Auto Stadium, home to the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The event marks the Habs’ fifth time playing outdoors, and first against the Jets in the elements. The Canadiens last played under an open sky nearly eight years ago, on Dec. 16, 2017, in Ottawa.

Since taking part in the now iconic inaugural Heritage Classic in Edmonton in 2003, the Canadiens hold a 2-2-0 record in outdoor games.

See the full list below: