Canadiens to play in 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg

Habs returning outdoors for the first time since 2017

HC26_SITE_MOD_2568x1444
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TORONTO – The Canadiens are taking things back outside.

The NHL announced on Saturday during the second intermission of Hockey Night in Canada that the Habs will be the visitors at the 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg on Oct. 25, 2026.

The game will be played at Princess Auto Stadium, home to the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The event marks the Habs’ fifth time playing outdoors, and first against the Jets in the elements. The Canadiens last played under an open sky nearly eight years ago, on Dec. 16, 2017, in Ottawa.

Since taking part in the now iconic inaugural Heritage Classic in Edmonton in 2003, the Canadiens hold a 2-2-0 record in outdoor games.

See the full list below:

Date 

Event 

Venue 

Opponent 

Score 

Nov. 22, 2003 

Heritage Classic 

Commonwealth Stadium 

Edmonton, AB 

Edmonton Oilers 

4-3 win 

Feb. 20, 2011 

Heritage Classic 

McMahon Stadium 

Calgary, AB 

Calgary Flames 

4-0 loss 

Jan. 1, 2016 

Winter Classic 

Gillette Stadium 

Foxborough, MA 

Boston Bruins 

5-1 win 

Dec. 16, 2017 

NHL 100 Classic 

TD Place Stadium 

Ottawa, ON 

Ottawa Senators 

3-0 loss 

Oct. 25, 2026 

Heritage Classic 

Princess Auto Stadium 

Winnipeg, MB 

Winnipeg Jets 

- 

For more information about the 2026 Heritage Classic, click here.

Related Content

Canadiens in outdoor games

News Feed

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 5

WPG@MTL: Game recap

Adam Engstrom and Florian Xhekaj loaned to Laval Rocket

WPG@MTL: What you need to know

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield will receive the next Bleu Blanc Bouge rink

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 2

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

Subban on Markov: ‘He never got enough credit for how good he was’ 

Lines at practice – Dec. 1

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

MTL@COL: Game recap

MTL@COL: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: Game recap

Five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

Buna: ‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help’