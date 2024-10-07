Canadiens send seven players to Laval Rocket

Mailloux, Roy, Engström, Dobes, Condotta, Gignac, and Trudeau headed to the Habs’ AHL affiliate

Joshua Roy
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, Adam Engström, Jakub Dobeš, Lucas Condotta, Brandon Gignac, and William Trudeau were loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

First, the Club shared the news that forwards Condotta and Gignac, along with defenseman Trudeau, were loaned to the Rocket on Sunday. The three players had been recalled on Saturday ahead of the Canadiens’ final preseason game in Ottawa, a game for which they all dressed.

Then, on Monday morning, the Habs announced that forward Joshua Roy, defensemen Logan Mailloux and Adam Engström, and goaltender Jakub Dobeš were also sent down to Laval.

The seven players will join the Rocket for day of training camp, which finishes on Monday with media day at Place Bell

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 7

MTL@OTT: Game recap | Preseason

Condotta, Gignac and Trudeau recalled from Laval Rocket

MTL@OTT: What you need to know | Preseason

Updates from training camp – Oct. 4

Updates from training camp – Oct. 3

Alex Burrows: an asset for Canadiens development

Updates from training camp – Oct. 2 

OTT@MTL: Game Recap | Preseason

Patrik Laine out two to three months 

David Reinbacher out five to six months

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 1

OTT@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

Updates from training camp – Sept. 30

Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac loaned to the Laval Rocket

Canadiens place Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac on waivers

Canadiens make roster moves at training camp 

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Preseason