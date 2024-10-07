Canadiens send seven players to Laval Rocket

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, Adam Engström, Jakub Dobeš, Lucas Condotta, Brandon Gignac, and William Trudeau were loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

First, the Club shared the news that forwards Condotta and Gignac, along with defenseman Trudeau, were loaned to the Rocket on Sunday. The three players had been recalled on Saturday ahead of the Canadiens’ final preseason game in Ottawa, a game for which they all dressed.

Then, on Monday morning, the Habs announced that forward Joshua Roy, defensemen Logan Mailloux and Adam Engström, and goaltender Jakub Dobeš were also sent down to Laval.

The seven players will join the Rocket for day of training camp, which finishes on Monday with media day at Place Bell