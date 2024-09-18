Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

Tune in for a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the Habs home opener on Oct. 9, courtesy of Ford!

1920x1080-EN 1
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Consider the Canadiens Media Day Livestream the official start of the 2024-25 season.

The Habs are officially back at the practice rink for the start of training camp and will kick off the season with a livestream on Twitch and YouTube. Fans online can once again expect plenty of fun, unfiltered, behind-the-scenes moments, packed with player antics in anticipation of the fresh 82-game campaign.

Starting at around 8:00 a.m. ET, Quebec personality and host Kevin Raphaël will be live from the CN Sports Complex and joined by Habs players and prospects throughout the morning.

Set an alarm, because up for grabs during the broadcast are five (5) pairs of tickets in the Zone Électrisée Ford for the Canadiens home opener against the Toronto at the Bell Centre on Oct. 9, courtesy of Ford. A link to enter the draw will be available in the chat.

Fans tuning in on Twitch and YouTube are encouraged to stay connected and positive for a chance to win their spot in the stands on opening night. The winners will be announced and contacted at the end of the show.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In the spirit of getting closer to fans and providing unique access, players will drop in and out of the set in Brossard as the livestream rolls on. Look forward to gaming, a live chat, art challenges, blind rankings, a roommates quiz and more. If past streams are any indication, things are bound to get weird.

Click here to join the Canadiens' Twitch community or here to subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube, and not miss any of the fun.

News Feed

59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises over $829,000 for the Foundation

Chris Wideman announces retirement

Molson: 'They're building something great and it’s going to be fun for many years'

2024 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

2024 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Rewinding on the 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens announce changes to hockey operations department

Hutson settles in Montreal ahead of Prospect Showdown

Canadiens to debut new scoreboard at the Bell Centre

Canadiens announce 2024 Rookie Camp roster

Long Island Nets to play six home games at Place Bell during the 2024-25 NBA G League season

Caufield to wear No. 13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau 

Five players to watch: Prospect Showdown

The 43rd Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on October 16

Canadiens mourn the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau