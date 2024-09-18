Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

Set an alarm, because up for grabs during the broadcast are five (5) pairs of tickets in the Zone Électrisée Ford for the Canadiens home opener against the Toronto at the Bell Centre on Oct. 9, courtesy of Ford. A link to enter the draw will be available in the chat.

Fans tuning in on Twitch and YouTube are encouraged to stay connected and positive for a chance to win their spot in the stands on opening night. The winners will be announced and contacted at the end of the show.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In the spirit of getting closer to fans and providing unique access, players will drop in and out of the set in Brossard as the livestream rolls on. Look forward to gaming, a live chat, art challenges, blind rankings, a roommates quiz and more. If past streams are any indication, things are bound to get weird.

Click here to join the Canadiens' Twitch community or here to subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube, and not miss any of the fun.