Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

BROSSARD – Consider the Canadiens Media Day Livestream the official start of the 2024-25 season.
The Habs are officially back at the practice rink for the start of training camp and will kick off the season with a livestream on Twitch and YouTube. Fans online can once again expect plenty of fun, unfiltered, behind-the-scenes moments, packed with player antics in anticipation of the fresh 82-game campaign.
Starting at around 8:00 a.m. ET, Quebec personality and host Kevin Raphaël will be live from the CN Sports Complex and joined by Habs players and prospects throughout the morning.