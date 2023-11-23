Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Céline Dion are the duo you didn’t know you needed.

That, of course, changed when their two worlds met in Sin City on Oct. 30.

Minutes after the final buzzer sounded at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the eve of Halloween, an unexpected encore was added to the night’s setlist when the Quebec singer and icon entered the scene, turning the team’s locker room into a backstage meet-and-greet area.

For upwards of 30 minutes, players, coaches, management, and staff filtered in and out of the room awaiting their opportunity to meet the Grammy Award winner. One of them was Habs captain Nick Suzuki.

“I know she’s an icon in Quebec, especially,” said Suzuki. “She was awesome. She loved the team. We were all really happy to come meet her and her family, so it was a cool experience for us.”