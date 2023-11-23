News Feed

MTL@ANA: Game recap

MTL@ANA: Game recap
Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22 

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22
Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner
MTL@ANA: What you need to know

MTL@ANA: What you need to know
Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 
Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 
Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 
CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26
Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Updates from practice - Nov. 20
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves
MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: Game recap
MTL@BOS: What you need to know

MTL@BOS: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 17

Updates from practice - Nov. 17
VGK@MTL: Game recap

VGK@MTL: Game recap
The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay
Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16
National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 
VGK@MTL: What you need to know

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 

The team met Céline Dion postgame in Sin City

00 Photo Florence Labelle_Club de hockey Canadien inc.
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens and Céline Dion are the duo you didn’t know you needed.

That, of course, changed when their two worlds met in Sin City on Oct. 30.

Minutes after the final buzzer sounded at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the eve of Halloween, an unexpected encore was added to the night’s setlist when the Quebec singer and icon entered the scene, turning the team’s locker room into a backstage meet-and-greet area.

For upwards of 30 minutes, players, coaches, management, and staff filtered in and out of the room awaiting their opportunity to meet the Grammy Award winner. One of them was Habs captain Nick Suzuki.

“I know she’s an icon in Quebec, especially,” said Suzuki. “She was awesome. She loved the team. We were all really happy to come meet her and her family, so it was a cool experience for us.”

01 Photo_Florence Labelle_Club de hockey Canadien inc

The Canadiens’ head coach Martin St-Louis, who is seven years younger than the vocal powerhouse, orchestrated a 21-second handshake heard around the world as he recalled memories from seeing Dion perform for Pope John Paul II in 1984. 

“We’ve changed a little since then, but not too much” Dion laughed, alongside St-Louis.

Céline Dion meets the Canadiens postgame in Vegas

Brendan Gallagher was another one of many that exchanged words with the Charlamagne, QC native.

“That’s an experience that a lot of people would like to have,” Gallagher said. “She brings back a lot of positive memories, especially for a lot of families here in Quebec. I know my fiancée and her family were very excited.”

02 Photo Florence Labelle_Club de hockey Canadien inc.

Generally speaking, Dion is the entertainer in life. On this Monday in October, however, she experienced the show through a new lens.

“You guys entertained us tonight like crazy,” Dion told Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook and Arber Xhekaj. “I sat down tonight, and I tried to stay seated, and I could not.”

The Canadiens may have surrendered the extra point in a shootout that night but entertaining one of music and Quebec’s all-time greats is a win in our books.

“You have supporters here. A lot. We’ll be watching,” Dion assured the youngsters. 

Near, far, wherever they are, Celine Dion’s heart will always go on for the Canadiens.