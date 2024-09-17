Canadiens Golf Tournament raises over $829,000 for the Foundation

MONTREAL – The 48th edition of the Canadiens Golf Tournament, presented by Bell, was a resounding success on Monday, September 16, with $829,267 raised in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

Each year, Canadiens players, coaches, management, and alumni gather at the beautiful Club Laval-sur-le-Lac for the charitable event. The tournament, now a longstanding tradition, marks the official start of the hockey season, with partners and guests joining forces to support children in need. The latest edition was highly successful thanks to the generous support of sponsors, participants, and volunteers. Fans at home also had the opportunity to follow the action and contribute to fundraising efforts through a digital auction, presented by CIBC.

The total amount raised during the event will help the Foundation continue its mission of providing underprivileged children with equal opportunities to participate in physical and sporting activities throughout the coming year. Part of the funds will go toward building the next BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink, scheduled to open in January 2025 in Quebec City, while another portion will provide crucial financial support to organizations helping vulnerable youth across Quebec.

Since 2000, the Canadiens Golf Tournament has raised over $10.5 million in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.