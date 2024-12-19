Canadiens Christmas traditions

MONTREAL – There are many Christmas fans on the Canadiens. And all you have to do is ask the guys about their holiday traditions to see how different they are from one continent to the next.

Curious, we decided to investigate. So, from family traditions to local customs, find out how some of your favorite players celebrate Christmas. Enjoy!

Christmas in Europe

Juraj Slafkovsky and Emil Heineman have this in common: to follow their dream, they had to leave their native Europe and move to North America. “What’s Christmas like in Europe?” you ask. Well, for the former, in Slovakia, the festivities begin on December 6 with a visit from St. Nicholas.

“It’s called Mikuláš (St. Nicholas). On the fifth, at night, you leave your shoes in the window. You wake up the next day, and it’s usually full of candies and stuff. That’s the first celebration.”

Hard to imagine for a player of his size, but as the Slovak tradition goes, on the 24th, Slafkovsky must fast until dinnertime.

“You shouldn’t eat the whole day on [the 24th], you should starve, cause there are sayings that you will see a golden pig. If you don’t eat, it brings you good luck.”

Don’t worry, the 20-year-old can get his calories in the evening. On the menu in his family: cabbage soup, chicken schnitzel, and potato salad with mayonnaise, followed by desserts prepared by grandma.

And, obviously, Santa Claus makes a stop in Slovakia to drop gifts off under the tree.

Donald Duck fans will be happy to know that a few hundred kilometers away, in Sweden, the fictional character has become part of a December 24 custom:

“Every Christmas at 3 o’clock, pretty much the whole country just sits down in front of the TV and watches Donald Duck for, like, an hour. It’s the same show that goes on for an hour that everybody’s watching. It’s a tradition that nothing happens around that time.”

Far from his hometown this year, the forward will be able to count on his family, a few hours in the kitchen, and IKEA (yes, IKEA) to reproduce a Christmas meal typical of his country of origin.

"My family is bringing over some stuff, so that’ll be fun. We have this thing called glögg that we drink. We can buy that from IKEA, so that’s good. And you make your own meatballs.”