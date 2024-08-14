Canadiens back-to-school shopping guide

MONTREAL – Just like hockey season, back-to-school time is fast approaching. Here are some Tricolore Sports finds that will help make the return to classrooms successful—and stylish—for Habs fans this fall.
Starting with the essentials
The key component of back-to-school gear is of course the schoolbag, and the “Montreal Canadiens AOP Backpack” will have pupils looking to rep the bleu-blanc-rouge covered—literally. The bag features an all-over print complete with home and away jerseys, goal lights, hockey sticks, and even Youppi!