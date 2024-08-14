Canadiens back-to-school shopping guide

Habs fans heading back to the classroom this fall will love these bleu-blanc-rouge finds

4039_BacktoSchool_W_CTA_1920x1080_EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Just like hockey season, back-to-school time is fast approaching. Here are some Tricolore Sports finds that will help make the return to classrooms successful—and stylish—for Habs fans this fall.

Starting with the essentials

The key component of back-to-school gear is of course the schoolbag, and the “Montreal Canadiens AOP Backpack” will have pupils looking to rep the bleu-blanc-rouge covered—literally. The bag features an all-over print complete with home and away jerseys, goal lights, hockey sticks, and even Youppi!

backpack

Cafeteria cool

Next up is a must for keeping lunches—and looks—fresh. The Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki “jersey” lunch boxes are perfect for young scholars who love to fill up on hockey talk between bites.

lunchbokes

Combining comfort and fandom

This one's for students looking to rep their favorite player during their favorite subjects. The biggest school-aged fans of Arber Xhekaj, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are sure to stand out in the classroom and the schoolyard in the Canadiens’ emblematic red.

tshirts

Habs fan from head to toe

Caps may not be allowed in the classroom, but Tricolore Sports has a variety of headwear options for recess and the school bus, not to mention for keeping ears warm in the winter. New in-store for the fall is the “Canadiens Junior Snapback Hat" made in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, while for the colder months, the “Montreal Canadiens Red Pompom Junior Tuque” is a returning classic.

Hats

Upgrade homework time

Unfortunately, “hockey” is not an official school subject, but the Habs can still keep schoolwork fun. Tricolore Sports has Canadiens-branded notebooks and pencil sets to help put the “CH” in “CHemistry homework” and more.

The notebooks and pencils are also available in a full “Tricolore Sports Back-to-School Bundle” including the backpack and lunch boxes above, plus a pencil case, water bottle, and a free surprise gift.

materiel

Speaking of surprise gifts, show this gift guide in-store at the Tricolore Sports Bell Centre location and receive a free gift with any purchase until Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

With that, wishing all Habs fans a successful and fun school year!

How to get to Tricolore Sports

The flagship Tricolore Sports boutique is located in the Bell Centre near the Lucien L’Allier exo station and is open during construction work at the station. Opening hours are Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visit Tricolore Sports to find more great back-to-school shopping ideas, or for a wide selection of Canadiens merch to please any Habs fan.

News Feed

Newhook swings Fore! a good cause

Guhle’s belief in Canadiens sparks long-term commitment

Six-year contract extension for Kaiden Guhle

Barron, Xhekaj excited for future as part of Habs defensive brigade

Two-year contract for Justin Barron

Two-year contract for Arber Xhekaj

Medical update on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

2024 Summer Games: Habs edition

METAL! loses arm-wrestling match to Jordynne Grace

Catching up with… Michael Hage

Samuel Montembeault honored by his hometown of Sainte-Gertrude

Vincent: ‘I’m really excited about the quality of players’

TNA wrestler Jordynne Grace challenges METAL! to an arm-wrestling match

Pascal Vincent appointed head coach of the Laval Rocket

Eurêka Primary School plants greener future, outdoor classroom

My Man: Codie Cross on Jordan Harris  

Recap: Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage

Slafkovsky: ‘I feel like we’re building something really special’