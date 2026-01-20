Canadiens and Jets alumni to face off in Winnipeg

MONTREAL – Canadiens and Jets alumni are set to play some old-time hockey in Winnipeg next season.

On Tuesday, the first details were shared about the alumni game that will be held as part of festivities surrounding the 2026 Heritage Classic.

Former Habs and Jets players will go head-to-head indoors at the Canada Life Centre on October 24, 2026—one day before the current squads take things outside at Princess Auto Stadium on October 25.

Among the details announced on Tuesday are the initial rosters for both alumni teams. See the list of players below.