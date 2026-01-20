Canadiens and Jets alumni to face off in Winnipeg

Alumni game announced ahead of 2026 Heritage Classic

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Canadiens and Jets alumni are set to play some old-time hockey in Winnipeg next season.

On Tuesday, the first details were shared about the alumni game that will be held as part of festivities surrounding the 2026 Heritage Classic.

Former Habs and Jets players will go head-to-head indoors at the Canada Life Centre on October 24, 2026—one day before the current squads take things outside at Princess Auto Stadium on October 25.

Among the details announced on Tuesday are the initial rosters for both alumni teams. See the list of players below.

Montreal Canadiens
Winnipeg Jets
Patrice Brisebois
Dustin Byfuglien
Paul Byron
Andrew Ladd 
David Desharnais
Bryan Little
Mike Keane (C)
Mathieu Perreault
David Savard
Paul Statsny
Dale Weise
Chris Thorburn
Blake Wheeler (C)

The preliminary Canadiens lineup features homegrown Winnipeg talent in host city locals Mike Keane and Dale Weise. Keane, a member of Montreal’s 1993 Stanley Cup winning team now working in player development with the Jets, will notably be the honorary captain for the Habs side.

For more information about the upcoming Canadiens-Jets Alumni Game, including ticketing news, visit winnipegjets.com.

