Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has traded goaltender Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson and a 3rd-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Pearson played 14 games with the Canucks in 2022-23 and recorded five points (one goal, four assists). The Kitchener, ON native has skated in 590 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Canucks, registering 133 goals and 139 assists over that span. Pearson, 31, was selected in the first round (30th overall) by the Kings in 2012, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2014.

DeSmith was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this summer.