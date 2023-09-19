News Feed

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know
CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24
OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL: Game recap 
MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap
MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know
MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap
MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know
Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  

Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  
St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 
CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17
Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 
A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft

A look back at the 2023 NHL Draft
2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 

2023 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable 
Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster

Canadiens announce 2023 Rookie Camp roster
Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season

Ice, Ice, Baby: Bell Centre set for 2023-24 season
Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs
Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday
Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

Goaltender Casey DeSmith dealt to Canucks in return

DeSmith_Tanner_EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has traded goaltender Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson and a 3rd-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Pearson played 14 games with the Canucks in 2022-23 and recorded five points (one goal, four assists). The Kitchener, ON native has skated in 590 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Canucks, registering 133 goals and 139 assists over that span. Pearson, 31, was selected in the first round (30th overall) by the Kings in 2012, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2014. 

DeSmith was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this summer.