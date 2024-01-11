Canadiens acquire Filip Cederqvist from the Sabres

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations.

Cederqvist, 23, has played 19 games with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League this season. The left-winger from Skara, Sweden has registered four points (one goal, three assists), in addition to serving 11 penalty minutes in 2023-24.

In 74 career games with Rochester in the AHL, Cederqvist has recorded 10 goals and 14 helpers. The 6-foot-3, 196 lb. forward has also added three assists in eight playoff appearances.

Cederqvist was selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.