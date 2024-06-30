Canadiens acquire a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils 

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the team has acquired a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic. The pick will be the highest of the three fourth-rounders currently owned by the Devils in 2026.

Kovacevic played 62 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24, scoring six goals and seven assists, in addition to serving 42 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old blue-liner initially joined the Canadiens organization via waivers on October 8, 2022.

Kovacevic took part in 143 NHL career games with Montreal and the Winnipeg Jets. In total, the Hamilton, ON native has registered 28 points (9G, 19A) and 83 penalty minutes.