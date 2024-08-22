Canadiens' 2024 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

The behind-the-scenes mini-movie will premiere on Aug. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET across multiple platforms

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Get the popcorn ready, because the Habs viewing event of the summer is almost here.

The Canadiens will premiere the team's 2024 NHL Draft Documentary on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, Facebook and X.

The excitement will unfold in real time the first time the 27-minute program airs, allowing fans to watch its premiere together online. On YouTube, an interactive chat will also be available for viewers to react live.

This year’s documentary takes fans deep inside the action, with exclusive access into scouting meetings, candid pre-draft prospect interviews––including an entertaining back-and-forth with fifth-overall pick Ivan Demidov––the emotional moment Michael Hage was selected at Sphere, and more. Direct insight from team management also reveals strategies behind pre-draft routines, draft decisions and philosophies to build a winning organization.

Watch the trailer and set a notification at the link below:

Fans unable to tune into Thursday’s premiere will be able to watch the documentary on demand on all platforms, including canadiens.com, as soon as the premiere ends.

Enjoy the show!

