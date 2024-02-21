BUF@MTL: What you need to know

3. After a day off on Monday, the Habs were back on the ice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Tuesday. All players but one took part in the skate, with forward Cole Caufield taking another therapy day. Jordan Harris was back on the ice in a regular jersey, but head coach Martin St-Louis said he wasn’t sure if the American blue-liner would be available to him on Wednesday night. The Habs bench boss also told reporters he hadn’t made up his mind on a starting goaltender, so we’ll have to wait until morning skate to learn of any lineup changes.

4. At the other end of the ice, the Sabres are winners of just two of their last six games. They last played on Monday night at home, losing 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks. Montreal and Buffalo are tied in the standings with 52 points each. The Habs have the 2-1 edge in the season series heading into the final matchup of the season series, with one of those wins coming in a shootout.

5. Wednesday is Black History Night at the Bell Centre, and the organization will be paying tribute to the rich heritage and accomplishments of Black communities in Quebec, both on and off the ice. For more info, click here.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on Sportsnet or RDS on television, or on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.