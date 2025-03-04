BUF@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Canadiens get their fifth win in a row as they hold on to sweep their season series against Buffalo with a 4-3 overtime win on Monday at the Bell Centre.
Quick hits
- With two assists, Lane Hutson became the fastest Hab (63 GP) to register 50 career points. He bested Chris Chelios (66 GP).
- Hutson, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki extended their point streaks to five games each.
- Suzuki registered his second four-point outing of the season tonight (1G, 3A). He also collected the same number of points against the Sabres on Nov. 11, 2024.
- Juraj Slafkovsky collected a goal and an assist, giving him six points in his last six outings.
- A 33-save performance by Samuel Montembeault played a big role in the team’s win despite the Sabres erasing a three-goal deficit. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.
KISS Night
The Canadiens held their first-ever KISS Night at the Bell Centre and fans, including mascots Youppi! and METAL!, got dressed for the occasion.