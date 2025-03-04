BUF@MTL: Game recap

Matheson scores in overtime to outlast Sabres

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Canadiens get their fifth win in a row as they hold on to sweep their season series against Buffalo with a 4-3 overtime win on Monday at the Bell Centre.

Quick hits

  • With two assists, Lane Hutson became the fastest Hab (63 GP) to register 50 career points. He bested Chris Chelios (66 GP).
  • Hutson, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki extended their point streaks to five games each.
  • Suzuki registered his second four-point outing of the season tonight (1G, 3A). He also collected the same number of points against the Sabres on Nov. 11, 2024.
  • Juraj Slafkovsky collected a goal and an assist, giving him six points in his last six outings.
  • A 33-save performance by Samuel Montembeault played a big role in the team’s win despite the Sabres erasing a three-goal deficit. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

KISS Night

The Canadiens held their first-ever KISS Night at the Bell Centre and fans, including mascots Youppi! and METAL!, got dressed for the occasion.

KISS Night at the Bell Centre

Habs fans "Rock and Roll All Nite" during KISS Night at the Bell Centre, featuring official KISS x Canadiens merch designed by Jonathan Bergeron, performances by local cover band KISSED, plenty of face paint and more.

Roster

Montreal goals 

P1 09:42 0-[1] Caufield (Suzuki, Hutson) - PPG

BUF@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against James Reimer

P1 11:41 0-[2] Suzuki (Matheson) - SHG

BUF@MTL: Suzuki scores SHG against James Reimer

P1 13:42 0-[3] Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Hutson) - PPG

BUF@MTL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against James Reimer

OT 01:21 3-[4] Matheson (Slafkovsky, Suzuki)

BUF@MTL: Matheson scores goal against James Reimer

Buffalo goals

P2 18:07 [1]-3 Tuch (Cozens, Gilbert)

P3 03:24 [2]-3 Thompson (Peterka, Bryson)

P3 18:59 [3]-3 Dahlin (Peterka, Kulich)

What's next

The Canadiens will be looking to keep the good times rolling when they embark on a four-game West Coast road trip. Martin St-Louis' men will kick things off in Edmonton with a contest against Connor McDavid and the Oilers at Rogers Place. Game time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

