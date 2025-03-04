BUF@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Canadiens get their fifth win in a row as they hold on to sweep their season series against Buffalo with a 4-3 overtime win on Monday at the Bell Centre.

Quick hits

With two assists, Lane Hutson became the fastest Hab (63 GP) to register 50 career points. He bested Chris Chelios (66 GP).

Hutson, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki extended their point streaks to five games each.

Suzuki registered his second four-point outing of the season tonight (1G, 3A). He also collected the same number of points against the Sabres on Nov. 11, 2024.

Juraj Slafkovsky collected a goal and an assist, giving him six points in his last six outings.

A 33-save performance by Samuel Montembeault played a big role in the team’s win despite the Sabres erasing a three-goal deficit. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

KISS Night

The Canadiens held their first-ever KISS Night at the Bell Centre and fans, including mascots Youppi! and METAL!, got dressed for the occasion.