Armia recalled from Laval, Xhekaj placed on IR retroactively

SAN JOSE – The Canadiens recalled forward Joel Armia from the AHL’s Laval Rocket and placed defenseman Arber Xhekaj on IR retroactively.

Armia was loaned to the Rocket on November 12. The 30-year-old veteran has totaled six goals and three assists in eight games in the AHL this season, in addition to one goal in six outings in the NHL in 2023-24.

The Finn will join the team in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Canadiens also placed Xhekaj on the injured reserve list, retroactively to his last game on November 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 22-year-old defenseman is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not travel with the team to California.