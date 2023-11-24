News Feed

MTL@SJS: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 23

Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 

MTL@ANA: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22 

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

MTL@ANA: What you need to know

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 17

VGK@MTL: Game recap

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

Armia recalled from Laval, Xhekaj placed on IR retroactively

The roster move comes as the team is on the road in California

cms-20231124-armia-xhekaj
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

SAN JOSE – The Canadiens recalled forward Joel Armia from the AHL’s Laval Rocket and placed defenseman Arber Xhekaj on IR retroactively. 

Armia was loaned to the Rocket on November 12. The 30-year-old veteran has totaled six goals and three assists in eight games in the AHL this season, in addition to one goal in six outings in the NHL in 2023-24. 

The Finn will join the team in Los Angeles on Friday. 

The Canadiens also placed Xhekaj on the injured reserve list, retroactively to his last game on November 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 22-year-old defenseman is dealing with an upper-body injury and did not travel with the team to California.