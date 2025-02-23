2025 Canadiens Skills Competition: Recap

MONTREAL – The city’s best male and female hockey stars showed off their skills at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Here’s the full list of event winners from the 2025 Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA.
Habs and Victoire players share ice for annual event
MONTREAL – The city’s best male and female hockey stars showed off their skills at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Here’s the full list of event winners from the 2025 Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA.
Fastest Skater
NHL: Alex Newhook
PWHL: Kristin O’Neill
NHL: 13,573 s
PWHL: 15,086 s
Relay Race
Team Red
1:00,102
Accuracy Shooting
PWHL: Jennifer Gardiner
NHL: Mike Matheson
PWHL: 9,457 s
NHL: 12,092 s
Hardest Shot
NHL: Arber Xhekaj
PWHL: Laura Stacey
NHL: 101.2 mph
PWHL: 81.6 mph
Continuous Shootout
Juraj Slafkovsky
Last player standing
A full house was on hand to cheer on the Canadiens and their Montreal Victoire counterparts—six days before the latter return to the building to host the Boston Fleet in the PWHL Duel at the Top.
Other noteworthy moments from the day included a skilled performance by some four-legged friends from the SuperDogs, a glimpse at future 2040(?) NHL Draft pick Hudson Matheson who joined his dad Mike for the fastest skater trial, and lots of creativity in the shootout.
All proceeds from the annual event benefited the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.