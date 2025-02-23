2025 Canadiens Skills Competition: Recap

A full house was on hand to cheer on the Canadiens and their Montreal Victoire counterparts—six days before the latter return to the building to host the Boston Fleet in the PWHL Duel at the Top.

Other noteworthy moments from the day included a skilled performance by some four-legged friends from the SuperDogs, a glimpse at future 2040(?) NHL Draft pick Hudson Matheson who joined his dad Mike for the fastest skater trial, and lots of creativity in the shootout.

All proceeds from the annual event benefited the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.