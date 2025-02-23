2025 Canadiens Skills Competition: Recap

Habs and Victoire players share ice for annual event

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The city’s best male and female hockey stars showed off their skills at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of event winners from the 2025 Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA.

Fastest Skater

NHL: Alex Newhook 

PWHL: Kristin O’Neill 

NHL: 13,573 s 

PWHL: 15,086 s 

Relay Race

Team Red 

1:00,102 

Accuracy Shooting

PWHL: Jennifer Gardiner 

NHL: Mike Matheson 

PWHL: 9,457 s 

NHL: 12,092 s 

Hardest Shot

NHL: Arber Xhekaj 

PWHL: Laura Stacey 

NHL: 101.2 mph 

PWHL: 81.6 mph 

Continuous Shootout

Juraj Slafkovsky 

Last player standing 

A full house was on hand to cheer on the Canadiens and their Montreal Victoire counterparts—six days before the latter return to the building to host the Boston Fleet in the PWHL Duel at the Top.

Other noteworthy moments from the day included a skilled performance by some four-legged friends from the SuperDogs, a glimpse at future 2040(?) NHL Draft pick Hudson Matheson who joined his dad Mike for the fastest skater trial, and lots of creativity in the shootout.

All proceeds from the annual event benefited the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

