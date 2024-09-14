2024 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Bell Centre reopens its doors to hockey—and a whole lot more—this weekend. With Mother Nature on our side and unseasonably warm mid-September temperatures, the pregame party is sure to be bumping outdoors. Join us at Canadiens Plaza in the Rio Tinto Courtyard as of 11:00 a.m. for tons of fun:

Shop to the beat of a live DJ at the outdoor Tricolore Sports boutique;

Spin the Tablée des Chefs prize wheel;

Test your accuracy with Voisin’s shooter tutor;

Grab a bite from the IGA food truck.

During the first intermission of Saturday’s game, head to section 116 for a meet-and-greet with future NHL Hall-of-Famer Maxime Talbot.

On Sunday, snap a pic with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and the Memorial Cup and Gilles Courteau Trophy, both of which will be on display throughout the game in section 116.

ROSTER NEWS

The Canadiens announced their rookie camp roster on Sept. 6. Players of note include Owen Beck, Emil Heineman and Florian Xhekaj up front, and Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher on defense. Matteo Drobac, Quentin Miller and Samuel Richard will defend the Montreal net. Stay tuned to the Canadiens social media accounts (@CanadiensMTL) for the lines and defense pairings ahead of each game.

The Leafs revealed their group on Sept. 10 and the list of players making the trip to Montreal is headlined by 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan, 2022 second-round pick Fraser Minten, and 2024 first-round pick Ben Danford.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday. A full broadcast of the games will be televised on RDS, and a Bell Centre feed will be streamed on canadiens.com.