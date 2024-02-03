2024 NHL All-Star Game: What you need to know

TORONTO – It's a Saturday in Toronto and the Canadiens captain is in town.

No, it’s not the latest chapter of the Habs-Leafs rivalry; it’s the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, where Nick Suzuki will make his third-consecutive appearance at the annual League showcase.

Suzuki’s road whites will look a little different on Saturday when he hits the ice instead in Team McDavid’s white sweaters designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber and fashion brand drew house.

The mid-season event will once again take on its three-on-three, three-game tournament format adopted in 2016. What’s changed is the composition of the four squads, which are no longer bound by Divisional allegiances as the NHL opted to bring back its All-Star Player Draft last seen in 2015. The four teams – Team Hughes, Team Matthews, Team MacKinnon, and Team McDavid – picked seven skaters and two goalies each in Thursday’s nine-round Draft, with Suzuki joining the latter in the penultimate round.

The Habs' leading scorer won’t have to wait long to borrow a line from celebrity captain Will Arnett’s well-known G.O.B. Bluth character if he hopes to prove the teams that passed over him have “made a huge mistake.” Team McDavid will take on Team MacKinnon in the opening contest of the three-game tournament at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the rosters of both squads: