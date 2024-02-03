2024 NHL All-Star Game: What you need to know

Nick Suzuki hits the ice with Team McDavid at 3:00 p.m. ET in Toronto

Preview
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TORONTO – It's a Saturday in Toronto and the Canadiens captain is in town.

No, it’s not the latest chapter of the Habs-Leafs rivalry; it’s the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, where Nick Suzuki will make his third-consecutive appearance at the annual League showcase.

Suzuki’s road whites will look a little different on Saturday when he hits the ice instead in Team McDavid’s white sweaters designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber and fashion brand drew house.

The mid-season event will once again take on its three-on-three, three-game tournament format adopted in 2016. What’s changed is the composition of the four squads, which are no longer bound by Divisional allegiances as the NHL opted to bring back its All-Star Player Draft last seen in 2015. The four teams – Team Hughes, Team Matthews, Team MacKinnon, and Team McDavid – picked seven skaters and two goalies each in Thursday’s nine-round Draft, with Suzuki joining the latter in the penultimate round.

The Habs' leading scorer won’t have to wait long to borrow a line from celebrity captain Will Arnett’s well-known G.O.B. Bluth character if he hopes to prove the teams that passed over him have “made a huge mistake.” Team McDavid will take on Team MacKinnon in the opening contest of the three-game tournament at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the rosters of both squads:

Team MacKinnon (coach Rick Bowness) 
Team McDavid (coach Peter Laviolette) 
CELEBRITY CAPTAIN 
CELEBRITY CAPTAIN 
Tate McRae 
Will Arnett 
ROSTER 
ROSTER 
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 
Connor McDavid, EDM 
Cale Makar, COL 
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 
Sidney Crosby, PIT 
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 
Alexandar Georgiev, COL 
David Pastrnak, BOS 
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 
Sebastian Aho, CAR 
Robert Thomas, STL 
Tom Wilson, WSH 
Sam Reinhart, FLA 
Jeremy Swayman, BOS 
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA 
Travis Konecny, PHI 
Boone Jenner, CBJ 
Elias Lindholm, VAN 
Nick Suzuki, MTL 
Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA 
Tomas Hertl, SJS 

Team Hughes will then take on Team Matthews at 4:00 p.m. ET, before the winners from both rounds meet in the final.

A year ago in Florida, Suzuki and the Atlantic Division defeated the Central Division 7-5 to win the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

Fans across Canada can tune in to Saturday’s nationally broadcast event as of 3:00 p.m. ET on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

