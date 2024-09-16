MONTREAL – Don't miss a live Q&A featuring Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis, alternate captain Brendan Gallagher and veteran defenseman David Savard on Monday.

📬 SUBMIT A QUESTION: 2024 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable

The roundtable will be hosted by Chantal Machabee from Club de Golf Laval-sur-le-Lac at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16.

Previously a private Q&A reserved for golfers and donors, the session will be broadcast on the team's X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts following the conclusion of the day’s golfing, which raises money for the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

Submit a question now about the upcoming season by clicking here, and tune in later to see if it gets answered by one of this year’s guests.