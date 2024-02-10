Ovechkin scores in 4th straight, Capitals blank Bruins to end 6-game skid

Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins (32-11-9), who had won three of their past four and were shut out for the first time this season. Charlie Coyle’s career-high 10-game point streak ended (four goals, 11 assists).

“I don’t have answers,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “If I did, I would have given them to [the players]. But it’s not acceptable, and we’re not going to accept it. We will change or things will change. … That’s what it boils down to.”

Washington forward Max Pacioretty briefly exited at 18:13 of the first period after Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk speared him in the offensive zone. Grzelcyk received a five-minute major and game misconduct. Pacioretty returned for the second period.

Oshie gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the second period on the power play. Pacioretty fed Oshie inside the left circle from behind the net.

“There’s times maybe where we don’t execute as well,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “But our effort always wants to be there, and I think we failed in that department tonight, in the aspect of everybody being bought in, so that’s unfortunate.”

Strome extended it to 2-0 at 3:24 of the third period, sneaking the puck under the crossbar on a 2-on-1 rush with Ovechkin for his 20th goal of the season.

“Those are kind of goals that kind of just give you momentum for the game,” Strome said. “‘Ovi’ made a great pass. [Oshie] did a great job battling on the wall, and then ‘Ovi’ put it right on my tape and I just had to put it upstairs to do the rest.”

Boston had three power-play opportunities in the third period, but failed to capitalize.

“I thought that each [penalty kill] unit that went over there did a great job taking lanes away,” Washington forward Beck Malenstyn said. “I thought we put them under pressure, limit their time and space, limit their ability to make plays and it worked out for us.”

Ovechkin scored into an empty net at 19:32 off an assist from Malenstyn for the 3-0 final.

“We had to be better,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “We had to win more battles. They seemed to be getting to every puck first and coming out of every battle, so we need to be better in that area, so something we can look at to be better next game.”

NOTES: Oshie scored his 189th goal with Washington to pass Bobby Carpenter (188) for ninth-most in franchise history. … Lindgren became the eighth Capitals goaltender to record three shutouts within his first 23 appearances of the season. Ilya Samsonov was the most recent, doing so within his first eight games in 2021-22. … The Bruins had not been shut out since Jan. 12, 2023, a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken. … Bruins forward Anthony Richard had one shot on goal in 10:38 of ice time in his season debut. It was his 16th NHL game and first with Boston.