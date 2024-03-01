Geekie hat trick helps Bruins defeat Golden Knights, end skid

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Adin Hill made 27 saves for Vegas (33-20-7), which has lost six of its past eight (2-5-1).

“I think it’s pretty common for a team, when they get ahead, the other team’s going to have a push,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “No matter whose building you’re in, when it’s two good teams, so our guys got a lot of pride, and it showed. We got better and got ourselves back in the game.”

The Bruins led 3-0 after the first period and 4-3 entering the third before Vegas tied it. Across its previous six games, Boston squandered a third-period lead to go past regulation in four of them and wound up losing three.

Lohrei gave the Bruins a 5-4 lead on the power play at 15:23 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle.

“To be able to overcome, again, giving up a lead, but to come through,” Montgomery said. “And I thought in the third period, we carried the play for the majority of it. So it’s nice to be able to see the second power-play unit to come through in a big way.”