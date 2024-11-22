Bruins shut out Utah Hockey Club in Sacco's 1st game

Sacco replaced Jim Montgomery, who was fired on Tuesday after posting a 120-41-23 record in three seasons.

“[It felt] pretty good, I’m not going to lie to you, obviously,” Sacco said. “To get our guys to get a win, too, was even more important. We feel better about ourselves, and I think how we went about the game tonight was like a business-like approach. I thought that we had a couple of individuals that really brought the energy to our group tonight to lift the bench at certain moments during the game, and just a good effort all around from our guys.”

Elias Lindholm scored for Boston (9-9-3), which ended a three-game losing streak. Korpisalo earned his second shutout of the season and sixth of his career.

“The guys played so well in front of me,” Korpisalo said. “Every [penalty kill], I saw every shot throughout the whole game. A couple bad rebounds, but they took care of it, pucks out, everything. No odd-man rushes, so it’s really, really fun to play behind the guys today.”