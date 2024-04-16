Trent Frederic Receives NESN’s 2024 7th Player Award 

BOSTON – NESN announced today, April 16, that Bruins forward Trent Frederic has been named the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award, presented by Mario’s Roofing, Siding and Windows, for the 2023-24 season.

NESN's 7th Player Award was selected by fan vote online at NESN.com and presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. The award was presented to Frederic by NESN's Jack Edwards and Sophia Jurksztowicz prior to Tuesday's home game at TD Garden against the Ottawa Senators on April 16.

Frederic, 26, has appeared in 81 games this season, recording career highs in goals (18), assists (22) and points (40). Among other Boston skaters, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward ranks in the top five in even strength goals (4th, 16) and even strength points (4th, 38).

The St. Louis, Missouri native has played in 279 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 47 goals and 47 assists for 94 points with a plus-34 rating. He was originally selected by Boston in the first round (29th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

In addition to the 7th Player Award trophy, Frederic will receive $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. Frederic has chosen to donate to Casting for Kids, a fishing tournament dedicated to raising funds for children who are fighting cancer at American Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.

Past recipients of NESN's 7th Player Award currently on the 2023-24 Bruins roster include Pavel Zacha (2023), Jeremy Swayman (2022), Charlie Coyle (2020), Charlie McAvoy (2018), David Pastrnak (2017, 2015) and Brad Marchand (2016, 2011).

The winner of the 7th Player Award Sweepstakes is Laura Zide of Randolph, Mass.