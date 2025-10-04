The Sunday Read: Seven Bruins Prospects, One NCAA Game

CHESTNUT HILL –– James Hagens and Chris Pelosi lined up at the center faceoff dot for the opening draw.

While dressed in different jerseys – for Boston College and Quinnipiac, respectively – the players had something in common. Both are working towards an NHL future with the Boston Bruins.

It was a common theme Friday night at Conte Forum as the Eagles opened the 2025-26 NCAA season against the Bobcats. There were a combined seven Bruins draft picks on the ice.

“It is always fun playing with them,” Pelosi said.“It was pretty cool seeing everyone out there and knowing everyone out there. At the end of the day, it’s our team vs their team. We just kind of put our heads down and forgot who knows who.”

Pelosi had the game-winning goal in the second period for Quinnipiac in its 4-3 showing over Boston College. There were a cumulative six points logged by Bruins prospects; Andre Gasseau had three assists, and Hagens and Will Moore each had one for the Eagles. It was Moore’s first collegiate point.

The college hockey route is becoming more and more popular for future NHLers, and it is one Charlie McAvoy took before joining the Black & Gold. The defenseman played two seasons at Boston University (2015-17). While the Terriers are rivals of the Eagles, McAvoy can appreciate the experience these prospects are getting.

“I had an awesome time at school. So many amazing memories, and very grateful for the coaches I had there and teammates. I think it is the best place to develop your game, and I think the most special,” McAvoy said. “College hockey is a great thing to be part of, so good luck to all those guys. I don’t know if I’ll root for BC, but I’ll root for our BC prospects. Wish them good health and a great season. And go BU.”