The Sunday Read: Seven Bruins Prospects, One NCAA Game

Friday’s game between Boston College and Quinnipiac was filled with Boston draft picks

Hagens_James_6-28-25NHLDraft_wWilliamMoore_Credit JonnyFolsom-BostonBruins
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

CHESTNUT HILL –– James Hagens and Chris Pelosi lined up at the center faceoff dot for the opening draw.

While dressed in different jerseys – for Boston College and Quinnipiac, respectively – the players had something in common. Both are working towards an NHL future with the Boston Bruins.

It was a common theme Friday night at Conte Forum as the Eagles opened the 2025-26 NCAA season against the Bobcats. There were a combined seven Bruins draft picks on the ice.

“It is always fun playing with them,” Pelosi said.“It was pretty cool seeing everyone out there and knowing everyone out there. At the end of the day, it’s our team vs their team. We just kind of put our heads down and forgot who knows who.”

Pelosi had the game-winning goal in the second period for Quinnipiac in its 4-3 showing over Boston College. There were a cumulative six points logged by Bruins prospects; Andre Gasseau had three assists, and Hagens and Will Moore each had one for the Eagles. It was Moore’s first collegiate point.

The college hockey route is becoming more and more popular for future NHLers, and it is one Charlie McAvoy took before joining the Black & Gold. The defenseman played two seasons at Boston University (2015-17). While the Terriers are rivals of the Eagles, McAvoy can appreciate the experience these prospects are getting.

“I had an awesome time at school. So many amazing memories, and very grateful for the coaches I had there and teammates. I think it is the best place to develop your game, and I think the most special,” McAvoy said. “College hockey is a great thing to be part of, so good luck to all those guys. I don’t know if I’ll root for BC, but I’ll root for our BC prospects. Wish them good health and a great season. And go BU.”

Gasseau_Andre_2025DevCamp_3_Credit Getty Images

Hagens, who was selected seventh overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, is joined by Moore (2nd round, 2025), Gasseau (7th round, 2021), Dean Letourneau (1st round, 2024), Kristian Kostadinski (7th round, 2023), and Oskar Jellvik (5th round, 2021) at Boston College. Kostadinski did not play on Friday.

For Quinnipiac, Pelosi, a third-round pick in 2023, and Elliott Groenewold, a fourth-round pick in 2024, are the Bruins representatives on the roster this season.

Pelosi’s tally was a result of his hard-nosed, grinding play in front of the net. Groenewold, who is a first-pair defenseman, was on the ice for the goal. Bobcats head coach Rand Pecknold said Pelosi, the second-line center, is developing into a more power-forward role for the team.​

“It’s just a natural maturation process for him. He started out last year, was good in the beginning of the year, got better and just climbed as the season went on,” Pecknold said. “I thought he was great in February and March for us. Went out this summer and put on 16 pounds of muscle. He’s big and strong now, and I thought he was one of our better players tonight.”

​Morgan Geekie was in the sold-out crowd at the tightly contested matchup. The Bruins forward’s brother-in-law was in town and wanted to see a college hockey game in Massachusetts. Geekie had been to Boston University’s Agganis Arena – primarily to see Disney on Ice with his kids – and Friday was his first time at Conte Forum.

Geekie might have been watching his future teammates. Four of Boston College’s top six forwards were Bruins prospects. Hagens is centering the first line while Jellvik, Moore and Gasseau make up the second line. Letourneau is at the pivot position on the third line in his second collegiate season. The 6-foot-7 forward led with his physicality on Friday.

Pelosi_Chris_2024DevelopmentCamp_1_Credit JonathanFolson-Boston Bruins

“Dean had a big summer in the weight room. He got a lot stronger and he was able to take advantage of that some times tonight,” Brown said. “I think we will see the offense come from him as well. If he’s not creating chances, then he’s still being a physical force and impacting the game. It’s great for him to add that to his repertoire.”​

The Eagles’ offense will likely run through Hagens. The 18-year-old, with the guidance of Bruins management, decided to return to BC for his sophomore season and has the opportunity to be a leader for the group on and off the ice.

Hagens had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games last year and is looking to build upon those numbers.

“I wanted to be able to go to school in Boston, and I wanted to be able to go to Boston College. It turns out that you’re staying here because the Bruins draft you; it’s a dream come true,” Hagens said. “To be able to come back and work towards winning a national championship and a Beanpot, that’s the reason why you want to come back.”

It helps, too, that the NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror for Hagens. The pressure-filled lead-up to the selection will not be a mental factor this season. Hagens can solely focus on developing at the college level, with a close connection to the Bruins along the way.

Hagens_James_6-27-25NHLDraft_3_Credit Getty Images

“Last year was so busy for him with the draft. He does a great job of putting that stuff aside and just playing and enjoying it. But I still think there’s a lot of weight off his shoulders. He knows where his next team will be, he knows what organization,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “We know what he can do – he’s going to be a huge part of this team. Drive the offense for us. I think with all that stuff behind him, probably be definitely more free time. But probably a little more enjoyable as well.”

Hagens also has the fellow Bruins prospects to grow with at Boston College. Between NHL development camp and their current NCAA careers, the group has a head start on building chemistry.

“It is really special. We don’t talk about it too much, but it is something that we all know and could obviously be really cool in the future,” Hagens said. “I think I will definitely make it out to a couple games this season.”

