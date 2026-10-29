Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

ST. LOUIS –– The Boston Bruins close out their two-game road trip on Thursday with an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

​Boston fell 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at Lenovo Center, and is looking to get back in the win column.

“It’s always for me, maybe because I’ve played a lot of playoff series here, it’s always an interesting building [and team] for me because they can really hurt you. That’s where we just have to be prepared,” head coach Marco Sturm said of the Blues. “Losing our game last game – we’re back on track here, and we want to finish the road trip here .500. That means we need a good effort and a big two points tonight.”

The lineup will remain the same, other than Connor Clifton entering on the backend for Frederic Brunet. Clifton last played on Oct. 10 in the 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Per Thursday morning’s line rushes, he is expected to be on the third pair with Mason Lohrei.

“You just want to hold onto that confidence. I was pretty happy with the six games I played to start the year, so I just want to pick up where I left off,” Clifton said. “Just wait for a chance to get back in. Obviously, the fellas are winning, and we’re up there rooting them on. So at the end of the day, I knew I was going to get another chance to play. It’s tonight, and I’ve been working and ready to go. Excited.”

The 31-year-old defenseman had one point in his first six games while averaging 20:38 of ice time per night.

“I think that when I am playing my best, I’m not thinking. I’m not holding onto the puck, I’m making that first pass, I’m in the face of the opposition, I’m breaking pucks out, finishing hits, that sort of thing,” Clifton said. “I just take it one shift at a time and just want to play steady back there for Sway, who has been great for us.”

Brunet, the 23-year-old rookie defenseman, has posted four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games this year. Sturm wants this to be a learning moment.

“I think it’s part of the process, going with young players, especially with [Brunet] – he’s done a really good job. Really good job,” Sturm said. “But we noticed the last two, three games, he kind of got stuck a little bit. We just want to reset him. I think it’s going to be good for him. It’s part of the process, and I believe in that.”