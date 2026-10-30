Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 2

The Boston Bruins will honor active-duty military members, veterans and their families when they host Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

As part of the evening, Boston Bruins season ticket holders have donated tickets to active-duty military members and veterans through the United Service Organizations (USO), Home Base and a variety of other Military Organizations. In addition, the Bruins have assembled care packages for members of the USO in honor of Military Appreciation Night.

Members of Boston Warriors Hockey, a program that supports veterans from all branches of the U.S. military by providing a sense of community through the game of hockey, will attend Monday night's game. Following the game, select Bruins players will meet with members of Boston Warriors Hockey and veterans in attendance.

The Boston Bruins continued their support of military families in March by hosting Operation Baby Shower, which provided 50 expectant military mothers with baby products.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out "I Salute" cards and present them during a moment of recognition during the second period. The cards will be available to fans at Loge 5, Loge 7, Loge 11, Loge 15 and Balcony 318. “I Salute” cards will also line the Bruins locker room hallway.

During Monday's game, the Bruins will recognize Bo and Chrissy, service dogs trained through Canine Support Teams’ (CST) PAWZ for Wounded Veterans program, as the Community All-Stars. Since 1989, CST has provided specially trained service dogs to individuals with disabilities to support their personal, social and occupational independence. The PAWZ for Wounded Veterans Program provides service and assistance dogs to current and former members of the U.S. Military, supporting their mobility, independence and companionship. In 2025, the Boston Bruins Foundation donated funds to sponsor the training and placement of Bo and Chrissy with veterans in the Boston area. While Bo remains in training, Chrissy has graduated from the program and has been placed with a local veteran.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The auction will begin on Monday, November 2 and close on Tuesday, November 10. Fans can text BBFJERSEY to 76278 or visit BBFJERSEYS.givesmart.com to place a bid.

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host online and in-game raffles for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The online raffle for an autographed Pavel Zacha jersey will close on Tuesday, November 10. Fans can purchase raffle tickets beginning Monday, November 2 by visiting www.bruinsraffles.com. Fans in attendance can visit the Bruins Foundation table outside Loge 5/6 to purchase raffle tickets for a Connor Clifton jersey. The in-game raffle will run until the end of the second intermission.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit Military Friends Foundation (MFF), a Massachusetts-based non-profit organization that offers support for local military and veteran families through direct grant assistance, wellness initiatives and community programs.

The ProShop powered by '47 will offer a 20 percent military discount for all service members and veterans with a valid military ID. Discounts apply to eligible full-price merchandise, other exclusions may apply. Fans can shop military-themed merchandise including jerseys, hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and pucks in-person at the Hub on Causeway or online at BostonProshop.com.