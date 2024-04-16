Prospects Report: Duran Has Strong Weekend in Providence

Rookie notches first professional goal, two assists in P-Bruins' win

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

PROVIDENCE – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed as of late through Providence, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

In his sixth professional game, Riley Duran made a splash, scoring his first career goal and adding two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Utica Comets. Fresh out of the penalty box, the Woburn, Massachusetts, native scooped up a loose puck in his own defensive zone, skated it up the left wing and across the far blue line, before wristing a shot from the top of the slot that zipped into the upper-left corner for the first goal of the game.

“I had just gotten out of the box. I was a little bit fired up,” said Duran. “Brownie [Patrick Brown] made a great play driving the middle and I just fired it on net and luckily it went in.”

Oskar Steen has been on a tear, notching nine points in his last nine games, seven of which have come from goals. The Karlstad, Sweden, native potted two goals in Friday’s overtime win against Utica. His goal on Saturday marked the team’s 15th shorthanded tally of the season, which is good for first in the league. Steen’s line has factored in six out of the teams last eight goals scored.

“We play pretty simple. We get pucks in,” said Steen. “I’ve played with Brownie for a while now, so I’m starting to know him more on the ice. Riley has been really good since he came in. We have really good chemistry.”

Brown has points in each of his last three games, including goals on Friday and Sunday. His tally in the first game of the weekend came 3:10 into the overtime period to give Providence a 5-4 win over the Comets. On Saturday, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native assisted on Steen’s shorthanded goal, and then Steen returned the favor to Brown for a goal 46 seconds into the first period in Sunday’s contest at Springfield.

Assistant Coach Trent Whitfield believes that Brown sets a perfect example for players in the organization.

“He drives the engine for us. He shows these guys how to put in the work, get on the forecheck, and recover pucks,” said Whitfield. “He does everything for us. He plays 22 minutes a night and gives us everything he has every game. He’s what this team needed and is a guy that everyone looks up to.”

Juniors

  • Beckett Hendrickson recorded three assists for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL in a 6-3 victory over the Waterloo Blackhawks last Friday, before scoring a goal in Saturday’s loss to the Cedar Rapid RoughRiders. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native improved to 27 goals and 37 assists for 64 points in 59 games this season. Hendrickson has goals in seven out of his last nine games and has points in nine straight games with 16 total points in that span. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Chris Pelosi scored the lone goal for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Fargo Force. The Sewell, New Jersey, native totals 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 56 games this season. The forward was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Casper Nassen has had an excellent season for Vastra Frolunda Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League. The Norrtalje, Sweden, native notched 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 41 games this season. The forward is committed to Miami University for next season. Nassen was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (214th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

