Prospects Report: Duran Has Strong Weekend in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Check out how the Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed as of late through Providence, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

In his sixth professional game, Riley Duran made a splash, scoring his first career goal and adding two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Utica Comets. Fresh out of the penalty box, the Woburn, Massachusetts, native scooped up a loose puck in his own defensive zone, skated it up the left wing and across the far blue line, before wristing a shot from the top of the slot that zipped into the upper-left corner for the first goal of the game.

“I had just gotten out of the box. I was a little bit fired up,” said Duran. “Brownie [Patrick Brown] made a great play driving the middle and I just fired it on net and luckily it went in.”