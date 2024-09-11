Bruins Announce 2024-25 Scouting Mentorship Participants

BOSTON – The Bruins have announced the 2024-25 Scouting Mentorship program participants.

Taahaa Lone

Taahaa Lone has been obsessed with hockey his whole life. When he found that playing professionally wasn’t an option for him, Taahaa spent his time consuming as much hockey as he could. Currently in his second year pursuing a B.A. in Political Studies at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Taahaa balances his academic commitments with a dynamic role as an OHL Scout and Editor for Recruit Scouting. In this role, he covers the NHL Draft and oversees the editing of their annual Draft Guide.

Additionally, he creates content with a focus on player development and development systems on his personal Substack page. Taahaa combines his unique background in editing and writing with his unrelenting passion for the sport of hockey as he pushes to become one of the first Pakistanis to work in an NHL front office. When he’s not watching hockey, you can find Taahaa hustling on the 4th line of his local men’s league team.

Clare McManus

Clare is from Philadelphia and grew up being a massive sports fan. Growing up, hockey was the sport she gravitated towards the most. After playing hockey for half of her life, Clare always had an interest in working in hockey. She started out as a hockey writer for sites like Dobber Prospects and McKeens Hockey. After writing about prospects for some time, Clare wanted to start working as a scout for a team. For the past year and a half, she has been a scout with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons in the AJHL. She is also a hockey player advisor in the US for Quantum Hockey Agency. On the side of advising and scouting, Clare is a coach for her local middle school team and girls AA program, Bux-Mont Catholic and Philadelphia Little Flyers. Clare is passionate about growing her knowledge and skills in the game of hockey, as well as helping other young girls to get to work in the sport as well.

Jonathan Kliment

Jonathan Kliment is an LGBTQ+ community member, a play-by-play broadcaster, and is currently working with the FPHL’s Mississippi SeaWolves. Kliment graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s from Full Sail University in Sports Management and Marketing after completing American Broadcasting School. Jon spent four years as a broadcaster for SUNY Broome and Binghamton University’s hockey programs before serving as a Color Analyst for the CWHL’s Boston Blades while he participated in an internship with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Media Relations. Since then, Kliment has been the Broadcaster for the Elmira Enforcers, Vermilion County Bobcats, Macon Mayhem and Elmira River Sharks. Entering his 10th season in play-by-play Kliment has always followed a saying from former Bruins goaltender Robbie Tallas "The dream is there, and you might as well chase it." Entering this program Jon is hopeful the skills and abilities he learns during this season in scouting and analytics will help him to tell deeper, more meaningful stories to his audiences as he tries to reach his goal of broadcasting at the highest level of the game.

Kai Howard

In 2013, Kai Howard was paralyzed from the waist down for 7 months after suffering a traumatic brain injury, due to an accident while mountain biking with his father. Through rehabilitation and assistance from his community, Kai has far surpassed the expectations of his recovery.

For the past four years, Kai has played sled hockey competitively at a national level and locally in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. After making the change from forward to goalie during the summer of 2023, Kai tallied 4 shutouts in 9 starts. This record earned him a nomination for the 2024 USA Hockey Sled Player Development Camp in his first season and helped lead multiple teams to gain new banners for their rink walls. Kai divides his time year-round between multiple teams and other accessible sports, aiding in growing adaptive organizations across North Carolina to raise awareness of making sports accessible to all.

Madison Delaval

Madison Delaval is a recent graduate of Dalhousie University’s Recreation Management program and a lifelong hockey fan. Born and raised in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Madison was introduced to hockey by the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), which naturally led to a passion for junior hockey scouting.

While obtaining her degrees, Madison was a data tracking intern with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and an offseason ticket sales intern with the Cape Breton Eagles of the QMJHL. Since 2023, Madison has worked tirelessly on her analytics passion project in the QMJHL and the OHL, All Eyes Out East. She also participated in the Winter 2024 cohort of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association mentorship program, which saw two of her articles published to Daily Faceoff.

Hayden Yaremko

Hayden has a diverse and extensive background in hockey, encompassing roles as a player, scout, coach, manager, and player advisor. Born and raised in The Pas, Manitoba—a remote northern community 600 km north of Winnipeg—he developed his skills through The Pas Minor Hockey organization and later competed at the Junior A level in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).

After concluding his playing career, Hayden chose to remain active in the hockey world, spending five seasons as a scout in the MJHL, primarily with the Dauphin Kings. Since 2019, he has also contributed to Team Manitoba's success at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, serving as both Assistant Coach and Manager.

Hayden earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Vancouver Island University in 2021. Currently, he is in his final year at the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Law. In 2022, he founded Argonaut Hockey Group, where he works closely with elite players and their families as a Player Advisor.

A proud citizen of the Red River Métis, Hayden resides in Winnipeg, Manitoba, with his partner, Atia.

Jeffery Mei

Jeffery is currently a senior at Boston College studying Mathematics and Marketing. Jeffery grew up playing hockey in China and moved to the U.S. when he was 13. Having previously volunteered for NHL China as an ambassador, Jeffery is extremely passionate about increasing the popularity of hockey internationally in non-traditional hockey countries. He is dedicated to creating a pathway for more minorities, especially Asians, to excel in hockey through his work at Polar Sports. Jeffery aspires to pursue a future career in hockey analytics and management.

Rich Cho

During the 2023-24 season, Rich was appointed as the Management Development Associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs, participating in the third year of the team's Management and Coaching Development Program. Throughout the season, Rich was engaged in various facets of hockey operations and business relations, including scouting, video analysis, and analytics.

Rich grew up in Markham, Ontario, where he played youth hockey with the Vaughn Kings AAA in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, developing a deep-rooted passion for the sport. His dedication to hockey led him to Seoul, Korea, where he spent over three years coaching with a focus on skill development. Prior to his role with the Maple Leafs, Rich worked as a Manager in Partnerships at a marketing sponsorship agency in Toronto, where he contributed to research, business development, and creative initiatives.

Rich is committed to advancing within the hockey ecosystem and aims to share his passion for different areas in hockey operations including skill development, video analysis, scouting, management, and creative.