Bruins 2024-25 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, August 29, the league's official 2024-25 U.S. television broadcast schedule.

The Boston Bruins will have 14 nationally broadcast games this season on either ESPN, ESPN+, TNT or ABC, including their season opener on Tuesday, October 8 when they visit the Florida Panthers on ESPN/ESPN+.

On Wednesday, October 16 the Bruins will visit the Colorado Avalanche for their first nationally televised game of the season on TNT.

Following the new year, the Bruins will be featured on ABC for six Saturday games: January 11 at the Florida Panthers, February 1 vs. the New York Rangers, February 8 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, March 1 at the Pittsburgh Penguins, March 8 at the Tampa Bay Lightning and March 29 at the Detroit Red Wings.

Please note that NESN will locally broadcast all other regular season Bruins games including the Bruins Centennial Game, presented by Dunkin', on December 1 against the Montreal Canadiens. NESN will also provide the local broadcast for the game on March 2 vs. the Minnesota Wild, which is available to the rest of the U.S. on TNT.

Every Bruins game for the 2024-25 season can be heard on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The national television broadcast schedule also includes updated start times for three Bruins regular season games, which are reflected below.

BOSTON BRUINS NATIONAL TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, October 8: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

Wednesday, October 16: Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, November 29: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, December 3: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Wednesday, December 4: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, January 11: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Saturday, February 1: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Wednesday, February 5: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, February 8: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Saturday, March 1: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Sunday, March 2: Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

*National broadcast will not be available in the local market

Saturday, March 8: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Saturday, March 29: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Sunday, April 13: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

START TIME CHANGES:

Tuesday, October 22: Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators, 8:45 p.m. ET (NESN)

Friday, November 29: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, January 22: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)