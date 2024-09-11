Bruins Announce Roster, Schedule for 2024 Rookie Camp

BOSTON – The Bruins have announced the roster and schedule for 2024 Rookie Camp.

Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge Schedule:

Wednesday, September 11 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Practice, 10:45 a.m.

Thursday, September 12 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

Practice, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, September 13 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

Game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

Practice, 11 a.m.

Monday, September 16 (HarborCenter, Buffalo, NY)

Game vs. New Jersey Devils, 10 a.m.

Rookie Camp Roster

32 – John Farinacci – Forward 5-11 ... 195 lbs ... Age: 23 ... Hometown: Red Bank, NJ ... Free Agent by BOS 8/16/2023 Played in 71 games with the Providence Bruins in 2023-24 with 12-6=38 totals… Was the team’s top rookie scorer… Played three seasons with Harvard University with 23-36=59 totals in 78 career NCAA games… Was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 and won an ECAC championship in 2021-22… Won a Gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championships

41 – Jackson Edward – Defenseman 6-3 ... 199 lbs ... Age: 20 ... Hometown: Newmarket, ON ... Drafted 2022 by BOS (7 th Round) Played three seasons of junior hockey with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League posting 12 goals and 49 assists in 178 games ... Had a career season-highs in 2023-24 with 7-23=30 totals and 92 PIM in 59 games

56 – Evan Vierling -- Forward 6-0 ... 178 lbs ... Age: 22 ... Hometown: Aurora, ON ... Free Agent by PROV 7/10/2024 Played his first pro season in 2023-24 with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) with 7-18=25 totals in 34 games ... Added 2-5=7 totals in eight AHL games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton… Played five seasons of junior hockey with Flint and Barrie of the OHL with 75-138=213 totals in 218 career games

57 – Drew Bavaro – Defenseman 6-2 ... 199 lbs ... Age: 24 ... Hometown: Lakewood Ranch, FL ... Free Agent by BOS 3/12/2024 Joined Providence on an Amateur Try-Out agreement in March 2024… Played his first AHL game on 3/15/2024 vs. Lehigh Valley… Played two seasons of college hockey at Bentley University (11-28=39 totals in 82 games) from 2020-22 ... Played his final two college seasons at University of Notre Dame from 2022-24 (16-23=39 totals in 72 games) and led team defensemen in scoring in 2023-24

59 – Frédéric Brunet – Defenseman 6-3 ... 196 lbs ... Age: 21 ... Hometown: Gatineau, QC ... Drafted 2022 by BOS (5 th Round) Played in 48 games with the Providence Bruins in 2023-24 with 2-10=12 totals… Played three full seasons with Rimouski and Victoriaville of the QMJHL ... Split the 2022-23 season between Rimouski (6-29=36 totals in 36 games) and Victoriaville (10-28=38 totals in 30 games) with career season-high totals

60 – Keegan Warren -- Goaltender 6-2 ... 175 lbs ... Age: 18 ... Hometown: Conception Bay South, NL ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played one full season of MJAHL games with the Yarmouth Mariners in 2022-23… Earned Rookie All-Star Team honors while taking the League championship and the Best GAA (2.19) ... Joined the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2023-24 and played his first full season with the Moncton Wildcats posting a 13-6-1 record, 3.19 GAA and .899 SV%.

61 – Trevor Kuntar – Forward 6-0 ... 201 lbs ... Age: 23 ... Hometown: Buffalo, NY ... Drafted 2020 by BOS (3 rd Round) Appeared in 70 games with Providence in 2023-24 with 10-10=20 totals ... Played his first pro game on 10/13/2023 vs. Hartford and scored his first pro goal on 10/18/2023 vs. Bridgeport… Played three years of college hockey at Boston College, serving as an assistant captain in his junior season ... Played in 34 games in his final college season in 2022-23 with 13-16=29 totals

62 – Riley Duran – Forward 6-2 ... 198 lbs ... Age: 22 ... Hometown: Woburn, MA ... Drafted 2020 by BOS (6 th Round) Joined the Providence Bruins on an Amateur Try-Out agreement in March 2024 ... Played his first AHL game on 3/26/2024 at Hershey and had his first pro points in a 1-2=3 night on 4/12/2024 vs. Utica… Played three seasons of college hockey at Providence College with 27-28=55 totals on 102 career college games ... Played his final college season in 2023-24 with 9-7=16 totals in 35 games

65 – Owen Pederson – Forward 6-4 ... 197 lbs ... Age: 22 ... Hometown: Stony Plain, AB ... Free Agent by PROV 5/30/2023 Played in 54 career ECHL games with the Maine Mariners in 2023-24 with 13-12=25 totals… Appeared in two games with Providence… Played five seasons of junior hockey with Kootenay and Winnipeg with 94-111=205 career totals in 237 games ... Had career season-highs in all categories in 2022-23 with 32-42=74 totals in 65 WHL games

72 – Brett Harrison – Forward 6-2 ... 191 lbs ... Age: 21 ... Hometown: London, ON ... Drafted 2021 by BOS (3 rd Round) Played his 2023-24 season with the Providence Bruins with 5-9=14 totals in 47 games ... Scored his first pro goal on 12/1/2023 vs. Bridgeport… Has played three Ontario Hockey League seasons with Oshawa and Windsor ... Split his 2022-23 between Oshawa (16-17=33 totals in 27 games) and Windsor (18-18=36 totals in 30 games) with career season-high totals

76 – Tomas Cibulka – Defenseman 6-0 ... 186 lbs ... Age: 20 ... Hometown: Ceske Budejovice, CZE ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played for Team Chechia at the 2023 and 2024 World Junior Championships ... Played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Val-d’Or (16-65=81 totals in 170 games) and Cape Breton (2-19=21 totals in 28 games) from 2021-24… Recorded 10-39=49 totals during the 2023-24 season in 55 games

78 – Jack Brauti – Defenseman 6-0 ... 156 lbs ... Age: 18 ... Hometown: Thornhill, ON ... Invite to Rookie Camp Appeared in 62 games with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 season with 9-12=21 totals and 60 PIM in 62 games ... Will play with the Niagara IceDogs of the OHL in 2024-25

81 – Parker Von Richter – Defenseman 6-1 ... 189 lbs ... Age: 18 ... Hometown: Mississauga, ON ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played two seasons of junior hockey with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League with 5-35=40 totals and 61 PIM in 131 games

82 – Jaxon Nelson – Forward 6-4 ... 219 lbs ... Age: 24 ... Hometown: Magnolia, MN ... Free Agent by BOS 4/2/2024 Appeared in seven games with Providence and scored one goal after signing a one-year Entry Level Contract with Boston in April 2024…Played five seasons with the University of Minnesota, including as Captain in 2023-24, with 42-47=89 totals in 169 career games ... Was the Big Ten Champions in 2020-21 and took the B1G Ten regular season titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23

83 – Connor Hvidston – Forward 6-2 ... 165 lbs ... Age: 20 ... Hometown: Saskatoon, SK ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played with Team Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships ...Played his last three season with the Swift Current Broncos with 6195=156 totals in 170 career games ... Played his first seven pro games with the San Diego Gulls (AHL) in 2023 84 – Felix Plamondon – Defenseman 6-1 ... 165 lbs ... Age: 18 ... Hometown: St-Raymond, QC ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played two seasons of junior hockey with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League ... Had 2-13=15 totals in 2023-24

85 – Ryan Bischel – Goaltender 6-1 ... 191 lbs ... Age: 25 ... Hometown: Medina, MN ... Free Agent by PROV 3/18/2024 Appeared in 105 career NCAA games at the University of Notre Dame with a 47-44-7 record, 2.46 GAA and .924 SV%... Was a 2023-24 B1G All-Star Team Honorable Mention and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top college player… Was named the 2022-23 B1G Best Goaltender, B1G First Team All-Star and NCAA West Second Team All-American… Signed a one-year AHL contract with Providence in March 2024

86 – Loke Johansson – Defenseman 6-3 ... 211 lbs ... Age: 18 ... Hometown: Huddinge, SWE ... Drafted 2024 by BOS (6th Round) Recorded five goals and eight assists in 33 games with AIK Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League in 2023-24… Selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

87 – Ryan Mast – Defenseman 6-5 ... 217 lbs ... Age: 21 ... Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI ... Drafted 2021 by BOS (6 th Round) Played in 47 games with the Maine Mariners with 5-11=16 totals in 2023-24…. Appeared in seven games with the Providence Bruins in 202324... Played three seasons of junior hockey with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL with 18-54=72 totals in 168 career games

89 – Adam Měchura – Forward 6-5 ... 213 lbs ... Age: 21 ... Hometown: Pisek, CZE ... Free Agent by PROV 10/11/2023 Played his first full pro season in 2023-24 with 22-2 6=48 totals in 63 games with the Maine Mariners… Skated in two games with the Providence Bruins in 2023-24… Played one full season of junior hockey with Tri-City of the WHL in 2022-23 with 26-26=52 totals in 58 games

92 – Carlin Dezainde – Forward 5-11 ... ... 166 lbs ... Age: 19 ... Hometown: Calgary, AB ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played four seasons in the WHL from 2020-24 with 35-57=92 totals and 142 PIM in 187 games ... Appeared in 51 games with the Prince George Cougars with 25-31=56 totals

93 – Jake Sloan – Forward 6-3 ... 213 lbs ... Age: 20 ... Hometown: Irvine, GBR ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played four-plus seasons with Tri-City of the Western Hockey League and has 72-96=168 totals and 110 PIM in 203 games ... Appeared in 68 games with the Tri-City Americans in 2023-24 with 31-39=70 totals

94 – Lucas Romeo – Forward 6-3 ... 207 lbs ... Age: 19 ... Hometown: Oakville, ON ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Charlottetown and Cape Breton with 40-22=62 totals and 147 PIM in 118 games ... Split the 2023-24 season between Charlottetown (9-2=11 totals in 28 games) and Cape Breton (16-5=21 totals in 26 games)

96 – Charlie Hilton – Forward 6-5 ... 204 lbs ... Age: 17 ... Hometown: Oshawa, ON ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played his first season of major junior hockey in 2023-24 with Ottawa of the OHL with 4-3=7 totals in 32 games

97 – Markus Vidicek – Forward 5-10 ... 170 lbs ... Age: 20 ... Hometown: Montreal, QC ... Invite to Rookie Camp Played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads with 105-159=264 totals in 243 career games ... Led the team in goals and was second on the club in scoring with 45-43=88 totals in 64 games in 2023-24 ... Earned QMJHL Second All-Star Team honors in 2023-24