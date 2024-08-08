NESN Welcomes Judd Sirott As Boston Bruins Play-By-Play Announcer

BOSTON, MA-New England Sports Network (NESN), the television and streaming home of the Boston Bruins, today announced Judd Sirott as the new play-by-play announcer for the Boston Bruins. Sirott will join Bruins alum and longtime NESN analyst Andy Brickley in the broadcast booth.

Sirott brings a wealth of hockey and broadcasting experience to the NESN team. Honored twice (2018 and 2023) for “Best Sports Play-By-Play” by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association, Sirott spent the past seven seasons as the radio voice of the Bruins for 98.5 The Sports Hub, the official flagship station of the Boston Bruins.

Sirott came to Boston after an award-winning nine-year stint (2008-17) as the studio host for the Chicago Blackhawks on WGN-AM. Additionally, he spent six seasons (2009-2014) with the Chicago Cubs as a radio play-by-play announcer and host on WGN-AM, while working as a correspondent for the MLB Network. Sirott has called NHL games nationally for HDNet (now AXS TV) and the NHL Network from 2006 to 2009.

A native of Arlington Heights, Ill., Sirott began broadcasting professional hockey with a 12-year run as the play-by-play voice and media relations director of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, from the team's inception in 1994. Sirott called the franchise's Turner Cup titles in 1998 and 2000, along with its first Calder Cup championship in 2002. Sirott also worked for three years as a weekend host, field reporter, and executive producer at 670 The Score, from the station's founding in 1992. A 1991 graduate of the University of Michigan, where he broadcast hockey and football as a student, Sirott started his Chicago media career as a weekend producer at WGN-AM.

"We are excited to welcome Judd to NESN," said Sean McGrail, NESN's CEO and President. “Judd's passion for the Bruins and his extensive experience in broadcasting make him a perfect fit for our team. Only a handful of people have held this position throughout Bruins history, and we’re extremely excited for Judd’s debut on NESN this fall.”

“Judd is an excellent broadcaster with a deep knowledge of our organization, the fanbase and the market,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO and Alternate Governor of the Boston Bruins. “We conducted a nationwide search for the position with our partners at NESN, understanding how important it was to find the right person to be the voice of the Boston Bruins. We are confident Judd and Brick will make an excellent on-air tandem for our fans for years to come.”

“This job is unrivaled around the National Hockey League: an Original Six team, in a spectacular hockey market, in one of the premier cities in the country,” said Judd Sirott. “It’s my honor to be NESN’s new play-by-play announcer for the Boston Bruins. It will be a privilege to work with Andy Brickley and the NESN production crew, and I’m grateful to the Boston Bruins organization, NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub and many others, for this opportunity.”

Sirott will be joined by Andy Brickley, a Melrose, MA native who spent 14 years in the NHL, four of which were with the Boston Bruins (1988-1992). Brickley is in his 24th season with NESN.

“I grew up listening to Bruins games on the radio with legendary play-by-play voices. So I’m thrilled to have the B’s most recent, outstanding radio voice joining me calling games on TV,” said Andy Brickley, NESN color analyst. “NESN viewers are going to really enjoy Judd’s love of the game, his knowledge and passion for the Bruins and his respect for the fans. Can’t wait to get going together!”

NESN’s first-ever broadcast of the Boston Bruins took place nearly 40 years ago on October 11, 1984 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since then, NESN has had only a handful of play-by-play announcers, including most recently, an impressive 19-year career by Jack Edwards. Other long-time play-by-play announcers for the Bruins on NESN include Dale Arnold, Fred Cusick, and Dave Shea.

