Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to Professional Tryout Agreement

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 31, that the team has signed forward Tyler Johnson to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Johnson, 34, appeared in 67 games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, recording 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has skated in 738 career NHL games with Chicago and Tampa Bay, totaling 193 goals and 238 assists for 431 points with a plus-20 rating. The two-time Stanley Cup winner (2020, 2021) has also played 116 career Stanley Cup playoff games, tallying 32 goals and 33 assists for 65 points.

The Spokane, Washington native was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2011.