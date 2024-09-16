Bruins Cap Off Prospects Challenge with Win Over Devils

BUFFALO – The Bruins’ prospects finished the Prospects Challenge on a high note, defeating the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Monday morning at the LECOM HarborCenter. Boston went 1-1-1 during the three-game rookie tournament.

Six different goal scorers found the back of the net in the victory while the team rallied for three unanswered tallies after trailing by one in the final frame. Jake Sloan tied the game off a feed from Evan Vierling, who also scored Boston’s second goal of the game. Carlin Dezainde netted the game-winning goal with 2:49 to play, before Brett Harrison added insurance on the power play 1:14 later.

Harrison, Boston’s third round selection (85th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, led the team with three tallies and an assist in the three-game tournament. Adam Mechura netted two goals in the final two contests. John Farinacci and Jaxon Nelson each netted a goal in the challenge.

Goaltender Ryan Bischel stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced to lead the Bruins to victory.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his squad’s effort in the Monday finale.

“I thought the guys did a really good job of competing,” Mougenel said after the victory. “We were seeing some of the attributes we like to see. It’s good to see us get rewarded for the hard work. The guys worked really hard.”