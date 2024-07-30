Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2024 Prospects Challenge   

Bruins_MediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, July 30, the team’s game schedule for the 2024 Prospects Challenge, which will take place September 13-16 at LECOM Harborcenter (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203).  

This will be Boston’s ninth consecutive appearance at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. The Bruins will be joined by prospects from the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins to compete in a round-robin challenge. Each team will play three games throughout the event.   

The Boston Bruins 2024 Prospects Challenge roster will be released at a later date.   

2024 Prospects Challenge Bruins Game Schedule  

Friday, September 13  

Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.  

Saturday, September 14  

Columbus vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.  

Monday, September 16  

Boston vs. New Jersey, 10 a.m.  

Tickets for the 2024 Prospects Challenge are on sale now. For more information, fans should click here.

News Feed

Bruins Announce Schedule for 2024 Fan Fest Tour

Bruins Announce 2024-25 Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program 

Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Bruins Sign Michael Callahan and Alec Regula to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

Getting to Know: The Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

Kastelic’s Connection to Bruins Makes Trade A Special One

Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins Announce Date for 2024 Black & Gold Game

Duran Ramping Up for First Full Pro Season

The Bruins’ 2024-25 Schedule: 12 Games to Circle on Your Calendar

NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster

The Scouting Report: Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

Poitras Back on the Ice at Development Camp

Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Bruins Issue Qualifying Offers to Four Players

Bruins Make Three Selections on Day Two of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Bruins Acquire Vinni Lettieri and 2024 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

Bruins Select Dean Letourneau 25th Overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Sweeney Meets Media Ahead of 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas