Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2024 Prospects Challenge   

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, July 30, the team’s game schedule for the 2024 Prospects Challenge, which will take place September 13-16 at LECOM Harborcenter (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203).

This will be Boston’s ninth consecutive appearance at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. The Bruins will be joined by prospects from the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins to compete in a round-robin challenge. Each team will play three games throughout the event.

The Boston Bruins 2024 Prospects Challenge roster will be released at a later date.

2024 Prospects Challenge Bruins Game Schedule

Friday, September 13

Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Columbus vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, September 16

Boston vs. New Jersey, 10 a.m.

Tickets for the 2024 Prospects Challenge are on sale now. For more information, fans should click here.