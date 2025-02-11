Prospects Report: A Look Back at the P-Bruins' First Half

BostonBruins.com – The Providence Bruins have battled through the Atlantic Division this season, currently sitting in fourth place with one point separating the second, third, and fourth positions. After an 8-9-2 start through the first two months of the season, the P-Bruins found their groove and have won 16 of their last 25 games, with just six regulation losses.

Michael DiPietro has had a stellar 2024-25 campaign. The Windsor, Ontario, native boasts the best goals against average in the American Hockey League (1.99) and ranks third in the league with a .928 save percentage.

The goaltender is also tied for first in the AHL with four shutouts, tying the career-high mark that he set last season in Providence. DiPietro was rewarded for his play with a selection to the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in Palm Desert, California, where he earned the honor of Top Goaltender for the Skills Challenge.

Boston Bruins Player Development Coordinator Adam McQuaid believes that DiPietro’s consistent habits have helped him succeed this season.

“DiPietro shows his competitiveness, his work ethic, and attention to detail,” said McQuaid. “He shows up every day to get better and give everything he has and does it with a smile on his face. He’s an easy guy to root for and an easy guy to want to play in front of.”