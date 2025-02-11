Prospects Report: A Look Back at the P-Bruins' First Half

DiPietro starred for Providence, earning spot in AHL All-Star Challenge

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – The Providence Bruins have battled through the Atlantic Division this season, currently sitting in fourth place with one point separating the second, third, and fourth positions. After an 8-9-2 start through the first two months of the season, the P-Bruins found their groove and have won 16 of their last 25 games, with just six regulation losses.

Michael DiPietro has had a stellar 2024-25 campaign. The Windsor, Ontario, native boasts the best goals against average in the American Hockey League (1.99) and ranks third in the league with a .928 save percentage.

The goaltender is also tied for first in the AHL with four shutouts, tying the career-high mark that he set last season in Providence. DiPietro was rewarded for his play with a selection to the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in Palm Desert, California, where he earned the honor of Top Goaltender for the Skills Challenge.

Boston Bruins Player Development Coordinator Adam McQuaid believes that DiPietro’s consistent habits have helped him succeed this season.

“DiPietro shows his competitiveness, his work ethic, and attention to detail,” said McQuaid. “He shows up every day to get better and give everything he has and does it with a smile on his face. He’s an easy guy to root for and an easy guy to want to play in front of.”

Georgii Merkulov’s game has continued to develop throughout his third full professional season. The Ryazan, Russia, native leads the P-Bruins with 40 points (11G, 29A) through 42 games.

The forward recorded a seven-game point streak in the month of January, totaling four goals and seven assists in that span. Merkulov has seven multi-point contests this season, including two games with one goal and two assists.

McQuaid is certain that Merkulov’s game will continue to develop throughout the season.

“Merkulov is a guy that can create offense and do special things with the puck,” said McQuaid. “He’s continuing to evolve and mature his game and become a go-to guy. The offensive side has always been there and is a strength of his. He can be a game breaker with his playmaking ability.”

The Providence Bruins have found their leader in captain Patrick Brown. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native totals 10 goals and 18 assists through 43 games this season, including a team-leading six power-play tallies.

Though his contributions on the ice have been tremendous, the leadership on and off the ice is what stands out the most about Brown.

McQuaid believes that Brown is the perfect example for the young professionals in the organization.

“Brown is the heartbeat of the room as far as the way he approaches every day with his work ethic,” said McQuaid. “You know what you’re getting from him every day. He’s a true pro and leads by example. He is able to use his voice when needed to as well.

“He’s a guy that really shows that he cares about his teammates, his craft, and his role within the team. We’re really fortunate to have him here with this group so that younger guys can look at him and emulate the way he approaches every day.”

