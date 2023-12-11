Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season

BOSTON – Matt Poitras is choosing a positive attitude.

Despite a healthy scratch last week and limited playing time in the third period during Saturday’s win over the Coyotes, the rookie centerman is appreciating where he is.

“I’m playing in the NHL. There’s no bad days here,” said Poitras. “I’m having fun and trying to keep a smile on my face and keep some energy in here.”

That was the main focus of Poitras’ meeting with head coach Jim Montgomery on Monday morning ahead of the B’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, as Boston’s bench boss aimed to reinforce an affirmative approach.

“Him and I had a great meeting today…he's a 19-year-old kid that’s doing really good things to help the Bruins be 18-5,” said Montgomery. “And there's going to be struggles…there’s struggles for everybody. Even [David Pastrnak] has struggles…we try to impress how much we believe in him, and how much he has to continue to grow. And those two things are intertwined in his career long path of success as a Bruin.”

Montgomery also tried to express the need for Poitras to help bring some added energy to the group both on the ice and in the dressing room.

“I said, ‘you have a very infectious smile. When you smile, I feel better. So, can you imagine your teammates? You're 19 in the NHL, right?’” said Montgomery. “‘Someone like Brad Marchand has been in here for 15 years, he might think going to New Jersey is just another game…but you, it's the first time you’re going to New Jersey. That brings the energy that we need.’”

Poitras, who has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 25 games, assured his coach that he can certainly help in that regard.

“I can do that,” he said. “Mostly just have a smile on your face and enjoy the work. I’m a younger guy. He said I should be getting to the older guys and getting them more energy, I should bring energy every day.”

Montgomery was pleased with how Poitras received the message.

“Really receptive. He's a terrific young man,” said Montgomery. “He comes into the meeting, I think he could walk under the crack of the door into my office, and he walks out and he can walk through both…and that's what you want.

“You want to have an open and honest conversation about why things are transpiring like they do, and what he needs to focus on, give him two things to focus on, to really allow him to have success. And if I go down to three lines, be part of the three lines.”