Poitras Making Preseason Push

BOSTON – Matt Poitras doesn’t know if it will be enough to crack the Bruins’ roster.

But what he does know is that his preseason performance has made it quite difficult on the club’s brass to keep him off it.

“I don’t know, but I think I played pretty well, and I’ve done everything I can. I think I made it pretty difficult on them,” Poitras said after yet another strong exhibition showing, which included the tying goal in the third period of the Bruins’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The 19-year-old pivot played 18:27 and won 58.8% of his faceoffs in his second game in as many nights and fourth exhibition contest overall as he continues to make a strong push to end up on the Bruins’ roster for the opener on Oct. 11 against Chicago.

“He played almost 17 minutes [Monday] night [in Philadelphia], and tonight, he was over 18 minutes – so back-to-back with what is uncommon travel that you wouldn’t really see in a regular season,” coach Jim Montgomery said of the day-of travel during the preseason.

“Overall, he competed. What you like is that he lost some battles, but he comes back and wins battles. That was a good goal that he scored to tie it up, and he continues to show a lot of poise with the puck.”

Poitras knotted the game at 4 at 4:57 of the third period when he picked up a loose puck along the wall and danced around Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov, before charging hard to the cage where he buried a wrister short side past Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper.

“The other team’s line was out there for a little while…I had the puck, I thought just a quick cut back and I would have a little room,” Poitras explained. “I think [Kuznetsov] was a little tired so just create some space and go to the net.”