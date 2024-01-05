Crosby has 3 points, Penguins recover to end Bruins’ 4-game win streak

Kris Letang had three assists, and Lars Eller and Drew O'Connor each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (19-14-4), who have won six of eight (6-1-1). Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

“Throughout the course of the game, there was a lot of good and then some not-so-good,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “But I really liked how we responded. We didn’t allow it to get us down and snowball into something worse.”

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and two assists, and Marchand scored twice for the Bruins (23-8-6), who had won four straight. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves.

“I don’t like our ice management,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I don’t like the odd-man rushes we gave up, whether it’s on the power play or 5-on-5. Giving up an odd-man rush, it cost us a penalty that ended up getting the sixth goal. It’s just we’re not making sound decisions. We’re forcing stuff when we don’t need to.”