News Feed

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Edward to Report to London (OHL); Mast to Providence Bruins
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers
For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings
Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Eight Players to Report to Providence Camp
Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle

Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle
Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo

Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo
Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 

Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 
Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres
Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres
Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener

Bussi Shuts Out Rangers in Exhibition Opener
McLaughlin: ‘I’m Ready to Make Push to Make the Team’

McLaughlin: ‘I’m Ready to Make Push to Make the Team’
Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers
Geekie Aiming to Help Fill Void at Center

Geekie Aiming to Help Fill Void at Center
Marchand’s Ascension to Bruins’ Captaincy Has Been Unique Journey

Marchand’s Ascension to Bruins’ Captaincy Has Been Unique Journey
Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’

Poitras: ‘The Goal is to Make the Bruins’
Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’

Marchand: Captaincy ‘Means More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’
Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page

Opportunity Aplenty as Bruins Turn the Page

Pastrnak Pots Two But Bruins Fall to Philly in Shootout

Boston drops third preseason contest, 4-3, against Flyers

poitras
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – David Pastrnak scored twice, but the Bruins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night at TD Garden in the club’s third exhibition contest. Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, Hampus Lindholm, and Linus Ullmark (31 saves) were among the veterans making their preseason debuts.

“It's the first game for a lot of guys. It’s still a preseason game. We had certain players that hadn't played in close to five months, maybe, a live game,” said assistant coach Joe Sacco, who manned the bench in place of Jim Montgomery. “What we expected is kind of what we saw in the first period, guys trying to find their timing. Time and space closes quickly on you out there, a lot quicker than it does in practice. So, I think our guys are getting used to that.

“What I liked was the second period. I thought that we tilted the ice a little bit in our favor. We played behind their [defense] when we didn't have space through the neutral zone and as a result, we were able to spend more time in that zone. Our [defense] did a really good job in the second period, I thought, of keeping the play alive in the offensive zone. They were very active down the walls and that goes back to the importance of our third forward in the O-zone.

“I thought in the third period, they came out, they pushed a little bit, and we were kind of caught and on our heels at times. But again, it's the preseason, it's about guys finding their timing, finding their rhythm. Overall, there's good and bad.”

From Behind the Bench

Sacco on the performance of 19-year-old centerman Matt Poitras, who skated alongside Marchand and Danton Heinen: “I thought he was standing in there. He's not afraid. He plays with courage. He made some good plays out there tonight. He had some good looks. Obviously, there's other times where you can see that towards the end of the shift at times he runs out of gas, and that's where that's the difference at this level is being able to maintain that energy, that high pace, especially at the end of your shift. Being able to manage that and make the right decisions with the puck. But overall, he did some good things out there.”

Sacco on Mason Lohrei, who skated alongside Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins’ top defense pair and played 19:14: “I thought he made some good plays with the puck. Obviously, he's a big, big kid that moves pretty well, especially laterally. He moves well side to side. He was noticeable, at times, at the O-zone blue line. Did some good things, and we're continuing to work with him on his play away from the puck. And I thought that he's making a good solid effort to try to be good in our end zone.”

Sacco on Pavel Zacha moving into the bumper on the power play in place of Patrice Bergeron: “Probably the biggest adjustment is his left shot right now we have in the bumper as opposed to a righty. I mean, we all know that [Bergeron] was… he had lots of experience in that position, and he was one of the best, if not the best at it. And he was the right shot. So I think the difference with having Pav in there is he's a left-shot. So we're trying to work some different plays off the other side, with him being on that side. But Pav can shoot it very well. I thought the power play looked pretty good tonight. They moved it around. They found some seams. They did a good job."

Sacco, select players talk after B's lose 4-3

Pastrnak Pots A Pair

The Hart Trophy finalist picked up right where he left off last season, potting a pair of goals, the first of which came during a strong power play in the first period to tie the game at 1 with 7:14 left in the opening frame.

“Definitely a different look,” Pastrnak said of the B’s first PP unit without Bergeron. “Definitely something that we are not used to. Kind of shifted all the way to the other side a little bit, but it’s different looks for first day or first game together. I thought we moved the puck pretty well. We had a lot of opportunities, I think, each powerplay. We end up getting one, so felt pretty good, honestly.”

Pastrnak said that he felt good physically, but that “mentally and position-wise, you feel a little off” after a summer away from game action.

“Trying to get the brain and legs going at the same time after [a few] months, just skating up and down the ice. The first game’s always like that. Personally, happy that it’s behind me,” said Pastrnak, who picked off a pass and finished off a breakaway with a flick of the wrist to tie things, 2-2, at 7:40 of the second.

Poitras Keeps Up

Poitras built on a strong preseason debut with another solid showing against the Flyers, this time playing alongside Marchand. The young pivot played 17:04 and was a plus-1.

“It’s pretty cool. I got to practice with him over the last couple of days,” Poitras said of Marchand. “He’s so good at protecting the pucks and keeping plays alive. Just holding guys off. Try and find soft areas and get open for him.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is, no doubt, aiming to learn from a player like Marchand who has built a career on being tough and committed in the dirty areas despite a smaller stature.

“As a smaller guy it’s harder going against some big D,” said Poitras. “I felt like I was putting in a good effort and I was trying to hold guys off and keep plays alive. It’s tough but I felt alright.

“I felt like I was a bit slow starting, but as the game went on…second, third, I felt like I had the puck lots and trying to make plays. Kinda my game, make plays in that O-zone. I felt alright out there.”

Heinen Gets One

It had been nearly four years since Heinen scored at TD Garden donning the Spoked-B, and while it was just an exhibition contest, the 28-year-old – in camp on a professional tryout agreement – was pleased to bury one against the Flyers. Heinen took a feed from Kevin Shattenkirk and sneaked a wrister through the five-hole of Cal Peterson to give Boston a 3-2 lead with 5 minutes left in the second.

“Felt good. Tried to make a nice play. Just kinda threw it at the net and got lucky. It’s nice to see one go in,” said Heinen, whose last goal at TD Garden as a Bruin came on Dec. 17, 2019.

Heinen, however, noted that he hasn’t been thrilled with his play over the first two exhibition games.

“To be honest, not great the last couple games,” Heinen said of his play. “I felt better the second half of this game physically. But I think I can make more plays. Try to keep building and try to put your best foot forward. I think I got more in the tank and I think I can show them more. Hopefully, I get an opportunity.”

The B’s 2014 fourth-round pick also acknowledged the weight that comes with trying to secure a place on the Boston roster.

“I think you put pressure on yourself cause you wanna be a part of it so bad,” said Heinen. “It’s such a  good organization. I’ve had that feeling of putting on this jersey before. You know how special it is, so you want to do it again and try not to put too much pressure on yourself.

“Just try to go out there and just feel the game, play hockey and not think too much. I think as it goes on, the more reps you get, I think the easier that gets.”