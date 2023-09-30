Pastrnak Pots Two But Bruins Fall to Philly in Shootout

BOSTON – David Pastrnak scored twice, but the Bruins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in a shootout on Friday night at TD Garden in the club’s third exhibition contest. Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, Hampus Lindholm, and Linus Ullmark (31 saves) were among the veterans making their preseason debuts.

“It's the first game for a lot of guys. It’s still a preseason game. We had certain players that hadn't played in close to five months, maybe, a live game,” said assistant coach Joe Sacco, who manned the bench in place of Jim Montgomery. “What we expected is kind of what we saw in the first period, guys trying to find their timing. Time and space closes quickly on you out there, a lot quicker than it does in practice. So, I think our guys are getting used to that.

“What I liked was the second period. I thought that we tilted the ice a little bit in our favor. We played behind their [defense] when we didn't have space through the neutral zone and as a result, we were able to spend more time in that zone. Our [defense] did a really good job in the second period, I thought, of keeping the play alive in the offensive zone. They were very active down the walls and that goes back to the importance of our third forward in the O-zone.

“I thought in the third period, they came out, they pushed a little bit, and we were kind of caught and on our heels at times. But again, it's the preseason, it's about guys finding their timing, finding their rhythm. Overall, there's good and bad.”