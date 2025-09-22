Pastrnak Participates in First Training Camp Practice with Bruins

Winger made debut Monday after being held out last week due to tendonitis

PASTA
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– There was a different feeling around the rink Monday at Warrior Ice Arena.

David Pastrnak skated out for his first practice of training camp after he was precautionarily sidelined last week due to tendonitis in his knee.

“As soon as he steps on the ice, there’s a certain presence we were missing the last few days,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “It was good energy, especially coming from him.”

Pastrnak said the tendonitis is “nothing too concerning,” and that he played with it all of last year. The alternate captain got solo ice time to start camp – giving his knee more time to heal – before joining Group B on Monday.

“I wouldn’t be too worried about it. Obviously, spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better – and it did get much better than it was last year,” Pastrnak said. “It’s not perfect yet, so it was perfect timing to try to get it even better.”

Pastrnak has been a core leader for the Bruins on and off the ice, so his teammates were expectedly excited to have him back out there. Pastrnak was reunited with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm on the first line during Monday’s session. The trio found strong chemistry during the 2024-25 campaign and are looking to carry that into this season.

“We played together for most of the year last year, so it’s always fun to get back to it. We missed him out there the last week or so,” Geekie said of Pastrnak.“You see the kind of player he is and how he carries himself out there – he’s a leader to everybody in this locker room. We’re happy to have him back, and obviously not take him for granted out there.”

The Bruins’ offense is fueled by Pastrnak, who had 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games last season. Nine of those goals came on the power play, which will have a different look now under new assistant coach Steve Spott.

Spott joined the Bruins in June after three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. He oversaw the Stars’ power play; it had a 23.7 percent success rate over the past three seasons, ranking seventh in the NHL.

Pastrnak returned just in time for the Bruins’ first power play practice of training camp. He was on the first unit with Geekie, Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha.

“It’s going to be a big key for us moving forward. We need our power play to get going,” Sturm said. “We do have the pieces, I would say that, and with [Spott] in, we have a new teacher in the house. I think it’s going to be good.”

Pastrnak, Geekie, and Blumel speak with the media following training camp skate on Monday

Geekie had the second-most goals (4) on the man advantage last year behind Pastrnak. The Bruins are motivated to get the power-play production back on track, he said.

“I feel like we’re going to have more of a set thing and just try to work off what we have, and try to stop changing things as much,” Geekie said. “I think just being able to establish what we’re good at – we have a lot of good shooters and a couple good playmakers. Having the right hands in the right spots and being able to move the pucks to the right places on the ice will help us create a little bit more, down low, especially.”

While he was not part of the first unit, Matêj Blümel was happy to see Pastrnak in his element. The Czech countrymen have gotten to know each other over the years, and getting the opportunity to play with Pastrnak was one of the reasons why Blümel signed his one-year deal with Boston in July.

“It was awesome, finally he joined us. For me, it’s special to see a player like him on the ice,” Blümel said. “When I have a chance to watch him, I always do. It’s a pleasure for me to share the ice with him.”

Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha have been a resource for Blümel as he adjusts to a new team after two years in the Stars’ organization.

“It’s good for me and Pav to try to be here for him and make sure we give him the best opportunity, confidence to succeed,” Pastrnak said. “He’s a very good human being, and he wants to learn. He comes every day with the questions, and he knows he’s able to ask me anything. I try to help him out.”

When Pastrnak was out, he said he watched some of the camp practices and could tell that “guys are really hungry and excited.” Now, Pastrnak can officially join his teammates in the push for an improved 2025-26 run.

“A lot of work ahead of us,” Pastrnak said. “We all know we have a lot of work ahead of us, and we’re just going to go out there, compete and get better every single day. Be [proud] and honored that we are able to be here every day and play for this city and this organization.”

Sturm speaks with the media following training camp skates on Monday

