Pastrnak, JVR Lift Bruins Past Predators

Two for JVR

Now 15 years into his NHL career, James van Riemsdyk has made many a trip to TD Garden. But for the first 14 seasons, the New Jersey native was doing so as a member of the enemy Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “Obviously, with all the years I’ve played this is one of the best places in the league to play and it’s a great atmosphere every night. It’s fun to be on the good side of that instead of getting booed.”

There was certainly no reason to boo on Saturday night as the 34-year-old potted his first two goals with the Bruins, both of which came via the power play.

“Obviously that’s a big part of my role and my job here is to be effective there,” said van Riemsdyk, who was inked to a one-year deal on the opening day of free agency back in July. “There’s some great players that I'm on the ice with there so that makes it a lot of fun. Those guys obviously make a ton of great plays and it’s my job to be around the net and capitalize when it's my time to do that. It’s great to be out there with guys that can snap the puck around like those guys.”

van Riemsdyk’s first goal came with 5:12 left in the first when he tied the game, 1-1, after he banked the puck off Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro from the side of the net. He followed up with his second of the night just 2:52 into the third when he tipped home a Charlie McAvoy point shot to put the Bruins ahead, 3-2.

“I’ve got to get it there for him,” said McAvoy. “He’s made a career in this league out of getting there, and he’s shown in practice that he can do it and get a stick on it. So, I’ve got to keep working on my chemistry with him, but I’m really happy to see him tip one. It was a big goal for us tonight.”

van Riemsdyk has long been known for his net-front prowess on the power play, which was on full display Saturday night s both goals came from just outside the crease.

“He’s known for outstanding net front,” said Pastrnak. “His whole career, he’s scored a lot of goals on the PP. I remember him from Philly around the net. He’s great here, he makes really good plays in tight for how big he is and big a stick he is…happy he got on the board and, overall, the power play got on the board.”

Overall, Coach Jim Montgomery was pleased with the “shot-first attitude” the Bruins displayed on the man advantage.

“We had real good presence at the net front, and I also thought the puck movement was really good,” he said. “[JVR], he allows you to make a lot more plays low just because of his ability to tip pucks…and that second goal was incredible. But the plays that we go down low, he has the poise, he makes really good decisions…and they have to be split second decisions.”