Pastrnak, JVR Lift Bruins Past Predators

A Special Showing
In addition to their strong 2 for 5 showing on the power play, the Bruins also went a perfect 7 for 7 on the penalty kill, including an abbreviated 5-on-3 early in the first period.
“Outstanding job by penalty killers. That was so fun to watch,” said Pastrnak. “It’s crazy how much energy it creates for players that don’t kill on the bench. A lot of penalty kills, and our guys did a hell of a job. It was a special teams game today. Seemed like it was a lot of power plays, penalty kills. We found a way to win it. Heck of a win, we’re gonna sit on this for a couple days, so good win.”
With so many penalties against, especially, earlier in the game, McAvoy acknowledged that it was a bit of a grind mentally for the Bruins on Saturday night, especially for those like Pastrnak that are not part of any of the penalty killing units.
“It was a lot of selflessness,” said McAvoy. “After 40 [minutes], we came in here, and I think we were just trying to reset emotionally. When you’re killing as much as we did, and it’s penalty after penalty, and then 5-on-3 and then they get one on a delayed [penalty], it was frustrating for sure.
“First star goes to the penalty kill tonight. It was so many blocked shots and 200-foot clears and even some offensive chances and opportunities that came from it. It was great penalty killing.”
McAvoy singled out blue liners Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, in particular, for their efforts on the penalty kill. Carlo played 7:21 shorthanded, while Forbort clocked 6:10.
“Just by watching, you can see we have an aggressive penalty kill, so we want to try and catch you, we want to try and go and attack when we can,” said McAvoy. “Obviously, that’s bobbled pucks, that’s good reads, so Brando might be as good as anybody at that because of his length, his stick positioning and his stride. He’s quick, so he can get there, and obviously his willingness to block shots. He does it every night.
“I think him and Forby are two outstanding penalty killers, and that’s kind of their niche, and they do an awesome job at it. They not only block shots – and did great tonight – but they saved multiple goals, things that slipped in behind.
“Within the PK getting the first star, you could argue that both of those guys were very deserving as well.”
Montgomery also praised the TD Garden crowd for the energy they brought as they recognized the strong work of the B’s penalty killers, while also feting Jeremy Swayman’s stellar performance between the pipes.
“We’re getting tremendous momentum,” Montgomery said of the kills. “And our fans are so knowledgeable that they're recognizing the great effort to block shots and great saves that are number one penalty killer Swayman was making… and just the sacrifice by the defensemen and the forwards working together. At the end of one of them there was a tremendous ovation, and you could tell it elevated our bench.”
During one of the B’s second-period kills, Swayman made a barrage of saves that also included Forbort swiping a puck off the goal line just in the nick of time.
“I love that guy. It’s always fun,” said Swayman. “Mid-game we’ll just be jawing it. It just goes to show his awareness as a D-man and a hockey player in general. All my guys did that tonight. Just blocking shots, having awareness in front of the net, boxing out guys, letting me see the first shot, second shot. It was a big defensive dominant win.”