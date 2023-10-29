Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins defeat Red Wings

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for Boston (7-0-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season on Thursday (4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks).

“I thought that we neutralized their speed through their rush attack,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought we protected our house from the back of the net and from the passes to the slot. It's a real gifted offensive team there, the Red Wings are, and I thought our focus on defense and our focus on offense, both of them, the game plan, the players went out and executed it great.”

Joe Veleno scored his fifth goal in as many games, and Ville Husso made 27 saves for Detroit (5-3-1), which has lost three straight (0-2-1).

“It wasn’t our best game by any means,” Veleno said. “The first period wasn’t good at all, losing puck battles, just them outcompeting us in general. We got fortunate enough to score that goal and hopefully it brought a bit of energy, but I think just a little too late.”