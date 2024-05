NHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second-Round Playoff Series vs. Florida Panthers

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Game 1: Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. (Amerant Bank Arena | TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Wednesday, May 8 at TBD (Amerant Bank Arena | TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Friday, May 10 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TNT, MAX, truTV, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBS, MAX, truTV, Sportsnet, TVAS | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 14 at TBD (Amerant Bank Arena | TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*Game 6: Friday, May 17 at TBD (TD Garden | TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

*Game 7: Sunday, May 19 at TBD (Amerant Bank Arena | TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)