NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule, Presented by Ticketmaster

Individual game tickets to go on sale Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

Bruins_25-26_ScheduleRelease_LandingPage_2568x1444 (1)
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The National Hockey League announced today, July 16, the schedule for the Boston Bruins 2025-26 regular season, presented by Ticketmaster. Regional and national broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The Bruins will start the season on the road against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, October 8. The team will return to Boston for their home opener the following night, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 9.

In mid-December, the team will play five straight home games, tied for the longest homestand, where they’ll take on the Utah Mammoth (12/16), Edmonton Oilers (12/18), Vancouver Canucks (12/20), Ottawa Senators (12/21) and Montreal Canadiens (12/23).

Boston will then embark on their longest away stretch of the season with five road games against the Buffalo Sabres (12/27), Calgary Flames (12/29), Edmonton Oilers (12/31), Vancouver Canucks (1/3) and Seattle Kraken (1/6).

The Bruins will spend most of January at home, with nine of their 14 scheduled games to take place at TD Garden, including another five-game homestand over an eight-day stretch from January 8-15.

On Sunday, February 1, Boston will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. This will mark the Bruins’ sixth NHL regular-season outdoor game and first Stadium Series appearance.

The team will host several theme nights throughout the season including Hockey Fights Cancer Night (10/23), presented by Mass General Brigham, Military Appreciation Night (11/11) and Hockey is for Everyone Night (1/22), presented by TD Bank. To view the full theme night and giveaway schedule, fans should click here. Please note that all dates are subject to change.

Boston will play 13 of their 41 home games on weekends, which includes five matinee games. Other key games include the Bruins’ Black Friday matchup against the New York Rangers (11/29), and their return to TD Garden following the Olympic break, when they will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2/26). The Bruins will conclude the 2025-26 regular season at TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils (4/14).

The full regular-season schedule can be found here.

Schedule

BRUINS 2025-26 TICKET INFORMATION

The Boston Bruins also announced today that individual game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

Prior to the public on-sale on Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET, Bruins Season Ticket Holders, Game Plan Holders and Season Ticket Waitlist Members will receive special presale access. Fans who would like to get presale access to tickets are encouraged to sign up for the Boston Bruins Newsletter at BostonBruins.com/Newsletter.

For games held at TD Garden, ticket prices will start at $50 for select games and vary based on the opponent and game date. Please note that prices are subject to change, and there is a limit of eight tickets per customer, per game.

Although full-season ticket packages are sold out, Bruins fans can join the Season Ticket Waitlist to score priority access for when full-season ticket packages become available. To join the Season Ticket Waitlist, fans can go to BostonBruins.com/SeasonTicketWaitList. Additionally, a limited number of memberships are available in the Boston Garden Society at the TD Garden. Fans interested in the Boston Garden Society can contact [email protected].

Suite rentals for groups as small as 18 and as large as 230 people, which includes Bruins game tickets, parking, food and beverage will also be available beginning Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET. For more information or to purchase, please email [email protected]

The Boston Bruins use only mobile ticketing, which requires fans to use their mobile device to enter the TD Garden. Mobile tickets can be accessed via the TD Garden Hub app. For more information, fans can visit https://www.tdgarden.com/venue-info/mobile-app.

TD Garden has implemented all-in pricing for the 2025-26 season, with all ticket prices displayed inclusive of additional fees. This policy complies with a recently passed Massachusetts State Law aimed at ensuring transparency in ticket pricing.

