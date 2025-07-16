NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule, Presented by Ticketmaster

The National Hockey League announced today, July 16, the schedule for the Boston Bruins 2025-26 regular season, presented by Ticketmaster. Regional and national broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The Bruins will start the season on the road against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, October 8. The team will return to Boston for their home opener the following night, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, October 9.

In mid-December, the team will play five straight home games, tied for the longest homestand, where they’ll take on the Utah Mammoth (12/16), Edmonton Oilers (12/18), Vancouver Canucks (12/20), Ottawa Senators (12/21) and Montreal Canadiens (12/23).

Boston will then embark on their longest away stretch of the season with five road games against the Buffalo Sabres (12/27), Calgary Flames (12/29), Edmonton Oilers (12/31), Vancouver Canucks (1/3) and Seattle Kraken (1/6).

The Bruins will spend most of January at home, with nine of their 14 scheduled games to take place at TD Garden, including another five-game homestand over an eight-day stretch from January 8-15.

On Sunday, February 1, Boston will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. This will mark the Bruins’ sixth NHL regular-season outdoor game and first Stadium Series appearance.

The team will host several theme nights throughout the season including Hockey Fights Cancer Night (10/23), presented by Mass General Brigham, Military Appreciation Night (11/11) and Hockey is for Everyone Night (1/22), presented by TD Bank. To view the full theme night and giveaway schedule, fans should click here. Please note that all dates are subject to change.

Boston will play 13 of their 41 home games on weekends, which includes five matinee games. Other key games include the Bruins’ Black Friday matchup against the New York Rangers (11/29), and their return to TD Garden following the Olympic break, when they will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2/26). The Bruins will conclude the 2025-26 regular season at TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils (4/14).

The full regular-season schedule can be found here.