Coyle Notches First Career Hat Trick, Lifts B's Past Isles

The 31-year-old forward’s first goal of the night marked the 150th of his career, and he also had his 250th NHL assist.

“It feels good,” Coyle said. “I was just on the end of a lot of good plays and passing plays, and sometimes it just goes that way. You get a sense it kind of feels like getting your first goal out of the way. You kind of think those are the milestones, but you can never really focus on that stuff.”

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for Boston (11-1-1). Trent Frederic had a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand and James van Riemsdyk each had two assists.

“[The Islanders are] a team that notoriously are one of the top forechecking teams, and they go hard to the net with a lot of point shots,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought in the second period they were better than us, and that’s where they got to their game, and I thought we contributed to that with our puck management and our changes.”