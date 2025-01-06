Horvat, Islanders recover for OT win against Bruins to end 3-game skid

Koepke gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:01 of the first period. Mark Kastelic sent the puck toward the low slot off the rush, and it bounced off Koepke's stick and then his shoulder before fluttering over Sorokin’s right arm and in.

The Islanders challenged for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice was upheld following video review.

Horvat tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal just 21 seconds later while the Bruins were on the ensuing power play for delay of game against the Islanders. Pageau fed Horvat on the rush inside the left circle before his shot beat Korpisalo to the blocker-side post.

Pulock gave New York a 2-1 lead at 5:33 when his point shot knuckled in under Korpisalo’s glove.

Lee extended it to 3-1 at 4:11 of the second period. He beat Korpisalo high glove side on the rush from inside the left circle after Alexander Romanov sprung him and Noah Dobson on a 2-on-1.

“That first goal could have hurt us, and they got a power play out of that goal because we challenged it,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “But it was a great kill. We scored and it gave us some momentum, and then, we started throwing a lot of pucks at the net, and we scored that second one. I'm very happy with the game.

“We had what, 36-37 shots on net? We threw a lot of pucks at the net. We drove the net, and we had some very good looks. So, I'm very pleased with the effort and the kind of game that we played.”