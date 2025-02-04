Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming for their second straight victory on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Boston is coming off of a strong effort on Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 triumph over the Rangers.

“Can we build off what we did last game? Can we move forward in the right direction? I think with our group, the thing that we focus on is what we did well last game and how we can build off of that,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco, who confirmed that Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes.

“There were things in the game we really liked and those are the things we want to build on. I think there were certain areas…our power play was better last game, I thought our game management was good for the most part.

“I thought we were disciplined in how we played within our structure. All those little details within the course of the game, I think we can take and build on which will help us be more consistent.”

With just three games left before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, B’s captain Brad Marchand noted that the team’s intensity and focus should be elevated to a playoff-type level.

“You definitely have that opportunity. We’re playing some very important games and some really good teams, too,” said Marchand. “They’re games you really get excited for. When you’re able to break down into smaller segments, you can definitely treat it that way. We’re gonna have to do that the rest of the year, so it’s a good opportunity to do it again tonight against a really good team.”