Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

Kastelic set to return as Boston aims for second straight victoory

KASTY
By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming for their second straight victory on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Boston is coming off of a strong effort on Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 triumph over the Rangers.

“Can we build off what we did last game? Can we move forward in the right direction? I think with our group, the thing that we focus on is what we did well last game and how we can build off of that,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco, who confirmed that Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes.

“There were things in the game we really liked and those are the things we want to build on. I think there were certain areas…our power play was better last game, I thought our game management was good for the most part.

“I thought we were disciplined in how we played within our structure. All those little details within the course of the game, I think we can take and build on which will help us be more consistent.”

With just three games left before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, B’s captain Brad Marchand noted that the team’s intensity and focus should be elevated to a playoff-type level.

“You definitely have that opportunity. We’re playing some very important games and some really good teams, too,” said Marchand. “They’re games you really get excited for. When you’re able to break down into smaller segments, you can definitely treat it that way. We’re gonna have to do that the rest of the year, so it’s a good opportunity to do it again tonight against a really good team.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Kastelic Back In

After missing eight of the last 10 games due to injury, Mark Kastelic will return to the lineup against the Wild on Tuesday night. He is expected to center the fourth line between Johnny Beecher and Justin Brazeau, while Cole Koepke will be the healthy scratch up front.

“I’m very excited, I don’t know how long it’s been. But it’s been long enough,” said Kastelic. “Eager and hungry to hopefully contribute and put my best foot forward and have fun out there.”

Kastelic added that there should not be any restrictions in his game.

“I think it’s just full speed,” said Kastelic. “I feel like I only know how to play one way. I can’t be cautious out there. I’m ready to go. I’m excited and feel the best I’ve felt almost since camp as far as energy-wise and feeling fresh.

“The extra couple days helped for sure. This time around, I feel like myself and ready to go. Feeling really healthy and positive.”

Sacco said that having Kastelic in the lineup makes a tangible difference for the Bruins.

“He’s on the ice, he’s playing hard every shift,” said Sacco. “I think that sometimes if the game is quiet one way or the other, Kasty has the ability to draw people into it more the way he plays. And that’s good for our team…you have to value those types of players and what he brings on the ice and off the ice.”

Callahan Good to Go

Michael Callahan will be available for Tuesday’s contest against the Wild, despite having taken a puck to the mouth during Saturday’s win over the Rangers. The blue liner said he lost three teeth and required stitches but was back on the ice for practice on Monday wearing a bubble shield on his helmet.

“I have to go back and get more work done probably next week during break. Have to keep it from getting hit again until then,” Callahan said of donning the added protection. “I actually lost [a tooth] in Providence two years ago and then the other day I lost three more on the bottom. I’m missing four from the bottom. Not a new experience.”

The Franklin, Mass., native has now suited up for five games with Boston this season and is providing a steady, dependable brand of defense on the back end.

“I feel like I’m getting more comfortable every game I play,” said Callahan. “It’s great getting to play with Brandon [Carlo]. He’s a great partner to have for a new guy like me, feeling confident and comfortable. I felt like the game the other day [against the Rangers] was going well. Unfortunate to have to miss out on the rest of it. Happy I’m good enough to go [on Tuesday].”

Lindholm Still Sidelined

Sacco said following practice on Monday that the Bruins do not expect Hampus Lindholm (out since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury) to return before the 4 Nations Face-Off break next week. Boston’s bench boss added that there has not been a setback for the blue liner, who has been back skating for several weeks.

“That’s part of the plan right now with Hampus. It’s unlikely that we’re going to see Hampus before the break. We’re erring more on the side of caution right now as far as that goes. That’s the plan right now,” said Sacco. “No setback. That’s where we’re at in his progress…get him ready for after the break. And just be a little bit more cautious.

“I know that he wants to get back in there, it’s just a matter of time right now.”

Sacco noted that the Bruins will have four days of practice ahead of their first game out of the break against Anaheim on Feb. 22, which could help Lindholm get further acclimated as he gets set to return to game action.

“We have four days of ice. It will be like a mini camp going on. That gives all our guys time to get back. That could be an advantage, yes,” said Sacco.

Opposing View

The Wild enter Tuesday’s matchup against the Bruins with a 31-18-4 record and 66 points, which places them third in the Central Division. Minnesota is coming off a 6-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday, a defeat that snapped a three-game winning streak.

“They didn’t have a great game last game, so they’re gonna want to come out and respond. That’s what good teams do,” said Marchand. “We have to be prepared.”

Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 52 points and 23 goals in 37 games, though he has been sidelined since Jan. 26 with injury. Marco Rossi (18-28—46), Matt Boldy (18-27—45), Mats Zuccarello (12-24—36), and Frederick Gaudreau (10-13—23) round out the team’s top five scorers.

The Wild are a league-best 20-6-3 on the road.

“Their trademark is checking to begin with, with some highly skilled players, [Kaprizov] being one of them. Boldy comes to mind, Zuccarello,” said Sacco. “It’s a different look [without Kaprizov], but when I look at this team here tonight, they have the best road record in the league right now.

“I think the reason they have that is because they start games, they’re ready to play. That’s something we have to be mentally ready for tonight is the start of the game, making sure that we understand how good they are on the road and why they’re good on the road.”

Goalie Filip Gustavsson is 20-11-3 with a 2.66 goals against average and .913 save percentage, while Marc-Andre Fleury (in his final season) is 11-5-1 with a 2.60 GAA and .908 save %.

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Oliver Wahlstrom

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Michael Callahan – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

