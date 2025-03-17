Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

BOSTON – After a pair of strong performances following the trade deadline, the Bruins now enter Monday’s matchup against the Sabres having dropped two consecutive games. Boston, which is now four points out of a playoff spot, will be looking to buck that trend ahead of the team’s five-game, 12-day road trip that begins on Thursday night in Vegas.

“We thought we played a couple of good games there after the trade deadline,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said when asked if the team realizes the hill it has to climb to qualify for the postseason for the ninth straight year. “It’s more about getting back to, with this group here, how we have to play to have success. We have some quickness in our lineup. Our guys need to use their speed effectively to get in on the forecheck, especially up ice, create some turnovers, spend some more time in the zone.

“But our focus, honestly, has to be tonight against Buffalo…they’re a good offensive team. We have to get back to a commitment to checking when we don’t have the puck. We’re not looking too far ahead with the situation.

“For us, it’s the old expression, cliché, but we really have to focus on our opponent tonight and what we do well and what we can do well to have success against them.”