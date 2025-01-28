Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Screenshot 2025-01-28 at 3.55.14 PM

The Bruins look to win their third in a row tonight with a victory in Buffalo.

Lineup Changes:

  • After missing five games, Cole Koepke will return to the lineup replacing Max Jones on the fourth line to skate with Johnny Beccher and Justin Brazeu.
  • Brandon Carlo will be a game time decision. "He's just feeling a little under the weather right now," said Sacco. "So he'll be a game time decision tonight."
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.

Sacco talks with the media ahead of game @ BUF

Opposing View:

  • The Sabres have lost their last two games to both the Flames and the Oilers.
  • The Bruins got the win over the Sabres 3-1 back in December.
  • Tage Thompson leads Buffalo with 22 goals and 18 assists for 40 points.

Cole Koepke draws back into the lineup and Brandon Carlo is a game-time decision in Buffalo.

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Elias Lindholm – Vinni Lettieri

Cole Koepke – Johnny Beecher – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan – Brandon Carlo/Jordan Oesterle

Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

