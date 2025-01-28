The Bruins look to win their third in a row tonight with a victory in Buffalo.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
Lineup Changes:
- After missing five games, Cole Koepke will return to the lineup replacing Max Jones on the fourth line to skate with Johnny Beccher and Justin Brazeu.
- Brandon Carlo will be a game time decision. "He's just feeling a little under the weather right now," said Sacco. "So he'll be a game time decision tonight."
- Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.
Opposing View:
- The Sabres have lost their last two games to both the Flames and the Oilers.
- The Bruins got the win over the Sabres 3-1 back in December.
- Tage Thompson leads Buffalo with 22 goals and 18 assists for 40 points.
Tuesday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Elias Lindholm – Vinni Lettieri
Cole Koepke – Johnny Beecher – Justin Brazeau
DEFENSEMEN
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan – Brandon Carlo/Jordan Oesterle
Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo